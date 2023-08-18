"Wellness While Caregiving" will be the Caregiving Education Group topic presented at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 84th and South streets.

Presenters will include Michaela Williams of Eastmont Living, Natalie Leon of Visiting Anges and Jen Brown from the Lincoln Wellness Group. All are members of the Caregiver Education Group and will talk about ways to care for yourself while caregiving for others. The presenters will also share how to get help in your home or in a senior living environment.

There will be time for discussion and for asking questions after the presentation. The presentation and a folder of resources will provide invaluable information, not only for family caregivers but also for family members, pastors/church members, friends and neighbors, as well as professional care providers.

Everyone is welcome to attend these free meetings. No registration necessary.