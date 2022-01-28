 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LARSP donates 147 stuffed animals to Haxby's Bears

LARSP members by tree decorated with stuffed animals

Shown with the tree decorated with stuffed animals that were later donated to Haxby's Bears in January are LARSP members (from left) Billie Bussmann, Jeanne Butzke, Pam Ford, Jan Stamper, Nella Kincaid and Judy Strand.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Lincoln Area Retired School Personnel (LARSP) members donated 147 stuffed animals to the nonprofit Haxby's Bears in January.

LARSP members used the bears to decorate their tree in the Heritage League's 2021 Holiday of Trees in December. Their theme for this year's tree was "A Beary Merry Christmas for Haxby's Bears."

In January, LARSP contributed the stuffed animals that they used to decorate the tree to Haxby's Bears, which distributes them to police and fire departments, hospitals and agencies that work with children in crisis situations to provide a source of comfort.

