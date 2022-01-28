LARSP donates 147 stuffed animals to Haxby's Bears

LARSP members used the bears to decorate their tree in the Heritage League's 2021 Holiday of Trees in December. Their theme for this year's tree was "A Beary Merry Christmas for Haxby's Bears."

In January, LARSP contributed the stuffed animals that they used to decorate the tree to Haxby's Bears, which distributes them to police and fire departments, hospitals and agencies that work with children in crisis situations to provide a source of comfort.