Kristen Stohs selected for 2022 Keystone Award

Kristen Stohs, an active volunteer with nearly 20 years of service to seniors, has been selected to receive this year’s Keystone Award.

She will be honored at a May 25 luncheon at the Country Club of Lincoln, according to the Seniors Foundation, the sponsor of the award and luncheon. Proceeds will benefit Aging Partners, which receives financial support from the Seniors Foundation.

Stohs was a member of the Seniors Foundation board of directors from 2004-2006, served as its president-elect from 2006-2007 and was board president from 2007-2008. While on that board, she helped form the Lincoln Seniors (Social) Transportation System.

In addition, the Remembrance Award will be presented at this year’s luncheon to the families of Connie Cross-LaFont and DeLayne Peck.

History of award

Seventeen years ago, the award was first unveiled as the Community Service Award. The annual award’s early recipients were Helen Boosalis (2005), Gil Savery (2006), Lela Shanks (2007) and Jerry Joyce (2008).

After a three-year absence, the award was renamed the Keystone Award in 2011. Joe Hampton was the first Keystone Award winner, followed by Harland Johnson (2012), Scott Young (2013), R. David Wilcox (2014), Dayle Williamson (2015), Dorothy Applebee (2017), Coleen Seng (2018) and Dave Rusk (2019). The award was not presented in 2016.

Health concerns associated with the coronavirus pandemic caused the Keystone event to be canceled in 2020 and 2021.

The recognition cites service to the area’s senior population.

About the winner

For the past decade, Stohs was a familiar face to followers of “Live and Learn,” a monthly TV show for and about older adults sponsored by Aging Partners. She served as one of six co-hosts of the popular series. It all started in 2012, when the longtime community volunteer answered an ad in Living Well Magazine for a “Live and Learn” co-host.

In 2010, Stohs was asked to form a creative committee to establish an event that would honor a yearly recipient for the Seniors Foundation. The Keystone Award and luncheon is the culmination of that effort.

This year’s award-winner is also a former president and seven-year board member of the Friends of Lied, raising almost $200,000 for the Lied Center in the process.

She credits her entire family -- husband Gene, sons and families Brett, Jill, Sophia, Phoebe and Todd, Erica, Elliot and Isabel, along with her late parents and grandparents, Charles and Lucille Little and Henry and Thelma Wentink -- for their love and support in her endeavors throughout her life.

In a 2019 interview, Stohs reflected on her involvement in the TV show, saying: “I do it out of the love I’ve always had for my parents and my grandparents. I’ve always admired the senior population.”

Key fundraiser

“The Keystone Luncheons have been a mainstay for the Seniors Foundation and have served to honor those who serve seniors,” said Seniors Foundation Executive Director Gina Cotton, who nominated Stohs for the award. “The luncheons have also been a great avenue for fundraising.”

As a TV co-host, Stohs “logged countless hours of volunteerism on behalf of seniors,” Cotton noted. “Kristen is the epitome of a person who understands the giving of time, talent and treasure.

“She’s an ardent supporter of the Seniors Foundation and the work they do to support Aging Partners in our community.”

About the luncheon

Tickets for the 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. event on May 25 are $75 per person, or $750 per table of eight. In addition, sponsorships range in cost from $1,000 to $5,000. Tickets may be purchased online at www.seniorsfoundation.org and via email at seniorsfoundation@seniorsfoundation.org. Ticket registration deadline is May 17.

The Seniors Foundation’s financial goal for the event is $20,000 in total revenue. At least part of the proceeds from this year’s event is targeted to cover expenses related to Aging Partners’ move to the Veterans Administration campus on South 70th Street. The move is scheduled for August.

Guest speaker for this year’s Keystone Award Luncheon will be Marilyn Moore, EdD, recently retired as president of Bryan College of Health Sciences, a role she assumed in 2012. That stint followed a career in K-12 education as teacher and administrator for more than 40 years, including 25 years as the associate superintendent for instruction for Lincoln Public Schools.

