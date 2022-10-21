Kopetzky discusses career in radio, nonprofits and senior centers

There are many lives and stories across Nebraska that are shaped and impacted by many people and experiences, which in turn forms our communities and the environments in which we live.

John Kopetzky came to Lincoln from Columbus in 1980 to attend the University of Nebraska. Flash forward 42 years, and he is still in Lincoln, now executive director of Legacy Retirement Communities.

Kopetzky shared what he has experienced over those 42 years of growth and achievement on Monday with Executive Club members at their weekly luncheon in downtown Lincoln at the Graduate Hotel.

He received his degree in broadcast journalism from UNL in 1984 and proceeded to work the next 15 years at local radio stations, including in order KTAP in Crete, 96 KX out of Seward and KFOR/KFRX in Lincoln, where among other things he helped produce the Husker Football Pre-game Show from Barry’s Bar from 1993 to 1999.

Shortly thereafter, he left the world of radio broadcast to go to work in the nonprofit world, first for Catholic Social Services in Lincoln. Then in the spring of 2002, Kopetzky went to work at Cedars Home for Children.

“I worked with a lot of different kinds of support services at Cedars. But, I believe all of those experiences were leading me and preparing me for my transition to the Legacy, which happened in February of 2005, on the day after the Super Bowl,” said Kopetzky, who is now approaching his 18th year of service in the retirement community coordinating with three separate locations of Legacy properties in Lincoln.

Kopetzky said the first Legacy property, founded in 1995 by Jerry Joyce, a Lincoln real estate developer, was located at 56th and Pioneers Boulevard. The second location was the Legacy Terrace at 5700 Fremont St., founded in 1998, and the third was the Legacy Estates, founded in 2001 near 74th and Van Dorn streets.

Joyce was the person responsible for hiring Kopetzky and bringing him to the Legacy Retirement Communities. Joyce passed away in August of 2011, but he made quite an impact on Kopetzky, who said he has been fortunate enough to have had some very good mentors during his time in Lincoln.

“With my time in broadcasting and working for the Legacy, I’ve had the opportunity to work with and for some amazing people. It has really been a blessing for me,” Kopetzky said about working for Roger Larson, the former general manager for KFOR, Dick Chapin from Stuart Broadcasting and Joyce.

And just as time evolves, it comes back full circle. Another blessing for Kopetzky has been an opportunity to share his dulcet tones over the broadcast air waves, once again.

“Interestingly enough, my career here at the Legacy has brought me back to the radio. I’m sure all of you tune in every Saturday at 8 a.m. for the ‘Aging Adventures’ on KFOR, brought to you by the Legacy Retirement Community, which I host with Cathy Blythe, who really is as nice as she is on the radio,” Kopetzky shared tongue-in-cheek with his ‘aging audience.’ “Having the opportunity to do a weekly show with Cathy is just a wonderful thing to do. We enjoy it a lot.”

Kopetzky described their Saturday morning show as a conversation about topics related to aging and “just some fun stuff,” sharing upcoming events and attractions for the senior listeners.

Speaking of seniors, Kopetzky asked his audience a question that had a surprising answer.

“Who do you think Legacy’s biggest competitor is?” he queried before receiving several errant responses. “Actually, our biggest competitor is the houses you’re living in right now. Ninety percent, roughly, are people who will never live in a retirement community.”

He said people are staying in their homes much longer today, and things like home health care and other home services are being offered to homeowners to facilitate staying put in their houses, which they’ve been in for a long time and do not care to leave.

But, he said, when they do care to leave their home, they will have basically three options of choice. He described them as independent living, assisted living and a skilled-nursing environment, and the more care that is needed will cause additional expenses. He said if someone is looking for options outside their home, make sure to do ample research on the next living environment.

The author, Tim Brusnahan, is president and program director for the Lincoln Executive Club and employed by Marco.