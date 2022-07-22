Knox recognized for 60 years in Rotary

How do you celebrate someone’s 60 years of dedication to an organization? It’s best to secretly involve family. And, pull in longtime friends. It doesn’t hurt to do a bit of research. Then top it all off by asking a guy you went to elementary, middle and high school with to present the surprise award.

Art Knox, originally from Oklahoma but a Nebraskan for nearly 70 years, was recognized for his 60 years of dedication and involvement in Lincoln’s Downtown Rotary (also known as Rotary 14) at the club’s meeting on July 12.

“My father-in-law suggested that I join Rotary 14, so I officially joined the club on July 10, 1962,” noted Knox. “And, I’m as dedicated to the organization today as I was the day I joined.”

John Gessert, current club president, realized that Knox would celebrate his 60th anniversary not long after he began his term as president.

“I wanted to do something special for Art. He’s got the distinction of being our longest-term member,” said Gessert. “So, I got in touch with Allen Beermann, another long-term member and good personal friend of Art’s. Allen reached out to arrange for Art to be recognized with a special declaration by the State of Nebraska. We also contacted Jim Mastera, another longtime friend, who helped pull the details together. In recent years, Jim’s been driving Knox to the meetings, and the two have known each other for many years. He’s the one that reached out to Earlene, Art’s wife of 67 years.”

Knox graduated from Oklahoma State University, and it was a fraternity visit to Lincoln that introduced him to Earlene, a Lincoln native, who would eventually become his wife. That’s what brought him to Nebraska. His career included serving as president of Lincoln Steel, a board member of Lincoln Northland, and on the Cornhusker Bank Board of Directors. He and Earlene have been longtime members of Westminster Presbyterian Church and remain active there.

“I primarily was a weekly participant in Rotary during my first years in the club,” Knox noted. “Then, when I retired in the early ‘90s, I took on the challenge of being president of the club. Charlie Thone really encouraged me to take on that challenge.” Knox followed longtime Rotarians Steve Glenn and David Livingston as head of the club, which has the distinction of being one of the oldest and largest clubs in the world. His friend Mastera followed in his footsteps.

“For me, Rotary is all about the people, building friendships and joining together to serve the community, the state and beyond,” said Knox. “One thing I have grown to appreciate is that if you’re a member of Rotary, you have friends all over the world.”

Knox has attended nine international conventions in his years affiliated with the club. “Earlene and I went to Nice, France years ago, and there were 30,000 Rotary members at that convention. We took a busload of people from Nebraska to Chicago when Rotary celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2005.”

Some great memories in Art’s mind after 60 years as a Rotarian include the change in membership guidelines to invite women in 1985.

“I was there when our club approved it, and I nominated Kay Orr, our governor, to be an honorary member,” Knox shared. “Priscilla Henkelmann has been a member of our club since 1987, and she as well as all women who followed her, have made a positive impact on our organization.”

Another memory was during Knox’s year as president, when the club grew by 48 members.

“It was a special time each week when I could introduce a new member,” he said. “And I’m thrilled that our club remains a vibrant organization doing some great things in Lincoln.”

Knox also talked about his contribution to helping manage a large club.

“With multiple committees and service activities of all sorts, it’s hard to keep track of who’s doing what,” he noted. “I produced our very first Rotary Plan, and that model is followed even 30 years later.”

Finally, Knox talked with pride about Rotary Seniors Park, which is located just south of Cascade Memorial Fountain in one of Lincoln’s parks. “That’s such a comfortable place to stroll in the evening,” he said. “My father-in-law started that project the year before I was president, and I was there to help dedicate it.”

OK, so we’ve talked about secretly involving friends and family in this celebration. We’ve shared quite a bit of research about Knox. The real surprise was that the award arranged by Allen Beermann was announced and presented by Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts. The governor and Rotary 14 President Gessert are both from Omaha, and the two have known each other since elementary school.

“I was sitting back in my seat to hear the governor speak,” said Knox, a longtime Republican activist. “Then he said something about someone in the room had been part of Rotary for 60 years … It took a minute, then I realized he was talking about me.”

On July 12, Knox was named an honorary Admiral in the Great Navy of the State of Nebraska, a fitting recognition for 60 years of service to Rotary 14.