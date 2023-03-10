The Seniors Foundation of Lincoln and Lancaster County is seeking nominations for its Keystone Award, which honors an individual, couple or group who has made a significant impact on the lives of seniors today and whose time, energy, effort and/or resources will provide a lasting benefit for years to come.

Past recipients of the Keystone Award, originally called the Community Service Award, include Helen Boosalis, Gil Savery, Lela Shanks, Jerry Joyce, Joe Hampton, Harland Johnson, Scott Young, R. David Wilcox, Dayle Williamson, Dorothy Applebee, Coleen Seng, Dave Rusk and Kristen Stohs.

In addition, the Seniors Foundation is seeking nominations for the Seniors Foundation Remembers Award, which will also be presented at the luncheon. The Remembers Award recognizes an individual who made an impact on the lives of older adults in Lincoln.

Deadline for nominations is Monday, March 27, at 5 p.m. Nomination forms are available at www.SeniorsFoundation.org.

The Keystone Award, along with the Remembers Award, will be presented May 24 during the Keystone Award Luncheon at the Country Club of Lincoln. The Keystone Award Luncheon is an annual fundraiser hosted by the Seniors Foundation, a nonprofit in Lincoln that supports Aging Partners.

Guest speaker for the event will be Julie L. Masters, professor in the Department of Gerontology at the University of Nebraska-Omaha where she holds the distinguished Terry Haney Chair of Gerontology.

Luncheon tickets are $75 per person and $750 for a table of 10.

For nomination or ticket information, call the Seniors Foundation at 402-441-6179 or email seniorsfoundation@seniorsfoundation.org.