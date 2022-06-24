Keystone Award Luncheon raises $22K for Aging Partners

The ninth Keystone Award Luncheon attracted about 190 supporters and generated an estimated net income of $22,000, exceeding the event’s $20,000 goal. The figures were reported by Seniors Foundation board member Georgianne Mastera, who co-chaired the event with Becca Henry.

Receiving the 2022 Keystone Award was former Seniors Foundation board member Kristen Stohs, who was a driving force behind developing the Keystone Luncheon series over a decade ago.

In addition, Seniors Foundation Remembers awards went to family members representing the late DeLayne Peck and Connie Cross-LaFont.

Founded in 1981, the Seniors Foundation supports special projects for Aging Partners, an organization that works to ensure the independence and full life of the seniors and aging veterans it serves.

“We currently have next year's Keystone Luncheon on the books for May 24, pending confirmation from the Country Club,” said Seniors Foundation Executive Director Gina Cotton.

“We are always happy to receive financial gifts throughout the year, and I welcome meeting with people to discuss our needs one on one,” Cotton added.

Prospective donors may also check out www.seniorsfoundation.org.

