Junk is junk

Was going through my “junk” email folder and ran across some of the oddest notes that I have no earthly idea how folks assumed I needed to know about …

Like the one titled, “Your Prostate.” Wow. Y’all didn’t do a lot of background checks on your potential customers, did you? I’m thinking I will not ever – ever – need any product you are advertising.

You folks who sent me the “Food Stamps” email didn’t do a similar query on whether or not I even qualified for food stamps, did you? I’ve spent a lot of time in human rights issues and can tell you that you can cross me off your mailing list ASAP.

The people who sent me the “Bank Draft” email must think I’m a smidge dumber than the average bear. I’m pretty sure that “bank drafts” don’t come in an email and I’m REALLY sure that there’s not a single soul in the United States who believes that I have a bank draft floating around the internet awaiting my chance to find it.

You folks who have sent me the “McAfee Warning” emails need to really research your research department’s work because I don’t even have any computer program titled “McAfee” so y’all’s “warning” is a bit off base.

Julia, I know you think that the 36 videos that you want to send me will be toe-curling and pretty darned exciting, but I’ve been straight all my life so am not in the market for whatever you are proposing is on your videos. Thanks, though. Oh, and same message to Linda, Phyllis, Josephine and Sally.

While I did live in Japan for over three years, the outfit wanting to send me “Japanese Farmers’ Secrets” have been pretty darned vague about what the “secret” is, so your lack of straight-forward information unless I click the “See More” button leaves me a little cold.

For you folks who alerted me about what I might find in your “Public Records” email, thanks, but no thanks. I’m officially in the “elderly” age category and am pretty darned sure that y’all don’t have one iota of information on me that might be salacious, obscene, shocking or even remotely interesting. But thanks for looking out for me, even though you know nothing about me.

Oh, and this is to the Marketing Department of Raging Bulls Casino: I’m not even sure where you all are located but am sure that even if I knew (or you actually noted that on your email to me) I’m not sure I’d frequent your establishment. My days of wandering a casino are waning, and since most casinos don’t have nickel – or even quarter – gambling machines any longer, I’m not in your demographic … but thanks for asking!

Bonnie Allmon Coffey is fascinated by the umpty-jillion emails caught by her laptop’s spam filter. She took a moment to peruse a whole host of them and found them – well – interesting. Bonnie is wildly curious as to the response rate of such fascinating emails.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0