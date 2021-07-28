Iron Horse yields low scores on LSMGL Fun Day

The stop at Iron Horse golf course in Ashland has been one of the favorites for the Lincoln Senior Men’s Golf League because of its challenging layout. While the course is usually in great condition, sometimes the winds, tee box choice and pin placements make it difficult to score low. However, the July 26 Scramble produced some of the lowest scores for this event in recent years.

Two pin prizes were awarded for longest putt on No. 9, won by Craig Tische, and closest second shot to the pin on No. 17, won by Ron Girard. LSMGL members will head south Aug. 9 for the next Fun Day event at the Beatrice Country Club.

Winners:

Flight A-First place, score 55-Greg Bauer, Myron Thoreson, Tim Spoeneman and Jim Martin; second place, score 58-Denny Lacquement, Jim Walter, Gerald John and Darrel Kinnan; third place, score 58-George Hill, Allan Klusman, D.R. Correll and Marvin Jaques.

Flight B-First place, score 56-Doc Ellis, Ron Girard, Monte Steenson and Gary Roller; second place, score 58-Ron Cunningham, Ron Ruff, Paul Young and Tom Gould; third place, score 61-Arnold Ehlers, Randy Stubbs, Craig Pope and Jerry Brase.

Flight C-First place, score 63-Rick Cotton, Stan Kuta, Robert Dee and Mick Logue; second place, score 64-Greg Reisdorff, Greg Chewakin, Allan Albers and Bob McGrath; third place, score 64-Jeff Kuhlman, Brian Bauerly and Brian Kamler.

