Indian Creek LSMGL Fun Day event challenging

Moving to the gold tees did not make it easier for Lincoln Senior Men’s Golf League members at Indian Creek golf course in Elkhorn on Sept. 14. Recent aeration and some tough pin placements made adaptability a key factor in navigating the course.

Once golfers realized there wouldn’t be much roll in the fairways and the speed of the greens varied, it was a spirited competition on the way in. The full field of 124 golfers were divided into three flights using a Scramble format.

The Red Feather and Black Bird nines were used, which provided an easier nine and a more difficult nine for the seniors. Pin prizes were awarded on Red Feather hole No. 9 for longest putt, won by Bill Rainey, and on Blackbird hole No. 8 for closest second shot, won by Jerry Vidlak.

The Pines Country Club in Valley and Hillcrest Country Club were the two courses set for the next two Fun Day events.

WINNERS

Flight A-First place, score 58-John Tritt, Randy Haas, John Eshleman and Jerry Petersen; second place, score 61-Steve Ferris, Pat Swift, Rob James and James Johnson; third place, score 63-Bill Jahn, Verlyn Eden, Mark Dunham and Terry Smith.

Flight B-First place, score 66-Darrel Schmidt, Randy Abbott, Larry Roach and Mike Abbott; second place, score 66-John Conradt, John Glassburner, Bill Shottenkirk and Steve Kahler; third place, score 70-Verdell Schramm, Gene Holtorf, Gary Hamilton and Terry Waak.

Flight C-First place, score 68-Gary Roller, Jerry Robinette, Jerry Vidlak and Brian Kamler; second place, score 71-Roger Coleman, Garry Morgan, Ron Garner and Jerry Zurovski; third place, score 72-Tom Day, Jay Nisely, Rick Stetina and Darrel Kinnan.