Indian Creek course challenges LSMGL members

Moving to the gold tees did not provide much relief to Lincoln Senior Men’s Golf League members Sept. 15 at Indian Creek golf course in Elkhorn.

Recent aeration of the fairways and greens, along with added moisture, made adaptability a key factor in navigating the course. Once golfers realized there wouldn’t be much roll in the fairways and the speed of the greens varied, it was a spirited competition on the way in. The 128 golfers were divided into three flights using a Shamble format.

The Red Feather and Black Bird nines were used, which provided an easier nine and a more difficult nine. Pin prizes were awarded on Red Feather hole No. 7 for closest second shot, won by Allan Klusman; and Blackbird hole No. 9 for longest putt, won by Larry Morford.

The Pines Country Club in Valley and Crooked Creek were the two courses set for the next two Fun Days.

Winners:

Flight A-First place, score 110-Randy Haas, Rick Owens, Jerry Petersen and John Tritt; second place, score 113-Don Sackett, Bud Dahlstrom, Jim Tenopir and Mike Dosskey; third place, score 113-Jerry Elfring, Tom Johnson, Tim Ryder and Rick Shaneyfelt.