How can my mentality determine my health?

One huge facet of health is achieving physical goals and working toward quick recovery. Those who defy the odds with their health are praised for showing admirable strength and dedication. However, the journey it takes to achieve that moment is too often overlooked, and with it, the knowledge of how to kick-start the process.

Before launching into hefty goals, there should be some consideration into mentality. Working toward some small adjustments in thinking can promote longevity in a health journey and encourage a problem-solving outlook on life. Setting mindful habits is a clear way you can continually advocate for your health.

Clarify what you are trying to achieve and set the standards. Defining a purpose statement requires a more in-depth answer to a call to action. When beginning a health journey, it is helpful to start by searching for the what, when, why and how. While it can seem silly to break down what you may intuitively know, these simple questions leave little room for doubt later in the process. Also, they serve as a reminder of the personal importance of your goal. Whether it’s absolutely rocking some summer swimwear or gaining mobility to continue doing the things you love, on hard days of the process it is always good to have a little inspiration waiting.

Leave that ego out the door, and down the street. Part of achieving that “I did it!” moment is accepting that there will be times you can’t do it. This can be disheartening, or enthralling, all depending on perspective. By embracing the likelihood of bumps along the way, those looking to show persistence learn to appreciate the little wins – this places an umbrella of positivity and self-assurance throughout a health journey. Instead of racing toward the finish, take a moment to bask in the hard work being put in. All those who achieve their goals were once the person working hard to make them a reality, so let’s celebrate that mentality!

While that ego is on its way out, let others in. Good problem solvers know when it’s time to call in backup. Being self-aware during a health journey means you have the ability to recognize when it’s time to reach out for others’ support and expertise. Whether calling an old friend for some kind words, reaching out to a health professional for assistance or teaming up to pursue goals together, giving others a spot on the journey is a great way to stay on track and add some outside encouragement. Meanwhile, letting others in keeps you accountable for the standards set at the start.

Be kind to yourself. Going the extra mile to be internally kind during the process of a health journey is the key to showing up mentally every day. Negative self-image directly contributes to negative reinforcement being associated with progress. Therefore, the harsher the self-talk is, the slower the process. Motivation comes from a kind and loving mind, so advocate for yourself through kindness and patience. This could take shape in reading motivational materials, cutting out negative self-speech or appreciating you for being you. Establishing a friendship with yourself is a principle in life, but especially in health.

All these patterns of thinking take time to implement, and mindful work to achieve. However, by cultivating a habit of positive thinking, those seeking to achieve their health goals can be resilient in their efforts. Embracing the journey is half the battle, and learning how to love the process is a sure way to boost chances at success.

