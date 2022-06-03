 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Home Instead hosts letter writing on Pen Pals Day

  • 0
Pen pals

(Front to back) Zayne, Zayria and Kendal participate in the Lincoln Home Instead letter writing event to seniors on National Pen Pals Day, June 1.

 COURTESY PHOTO

On National Pen Pals Day, June 1, Home Instead in Lincoln hosted a letter writing event to help alleviate loneliness among older adults in the local community.

Community members attended the event at Home Instead’s office, 1400 Dahlberg Dr., Suite E, to write a letter and help brighten a senior's day. The letters included topics such as hobbies, favorites movies, books or interests, a positive story and plans for the upcoming weekend. Each letter writer asked the senior to share a story, fact or opinion.

Letters were delivered to seniors at Eastmont Towers, Yankee Hill Village and The Landing. Each letter writer entered his/her email or mailing address in an effort to stay in touch with a pen pal.

To learn more about the pen pals program, go to www.readytocare.com/pen-pals/. Letters will be collected online or at Home Instead through Thursday, June 9.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News