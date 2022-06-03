Home Instead hosts letter writing on Pen Pals Day

On National Pen Pals Day, June 1, Home Instead in Lincoln hosted a letter writing event to help alleviate loneliness among older adults in the local community.

Community members attended the event at Home Instead’s office, 1400 Dahlberg Dr., Suite E, to write a letter and help brighten a senior's day. The letters included topics such as hobbies, favorites movies, books or interests, a positive story and plans for the upcoming weekend. Each letter writer asked the senior to share a story, fact or opinion.

Letters were delivered to seniors at Eastmont Towers, Yankee Hill Village and The Landing. Each letter writer entered his/her email or mailing address in an effort to stay in touch with a pen pal.

To learn more about the pen pals program, go to www.readytocare.com/pen-pals/. Letters will be collected online or at Home Instead through Thursday, June 9.

