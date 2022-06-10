Hole-in-one highlights LSMGL Fun Day

The Mixer event at Pioneers Park on Monday utilized a Shamble format allowing for 100% of each golfer's handicap. Gary Morgan didn’t need any strokes on the 105-yard 17th hole, as he aced the par 3 for his first hole-in-one ever, running his 7-iron shot into the hole.

The two lowest net scores were totaled for each par 4 and 5 while one score was used for each par 3. The Shamble allowed each team to use its best drive, and then they played their own ball to complete the hole.

While the day remained overcast for the most part, the temps were perfect and conditions were great with little wind. Pin prizes were awarded for the closest second shot on 18, won by Jerry Zurovski, and the longest putt on 9, won by James Holt. The next Fun Day will be at Table Creek in Nebraska City Monday, June 13.

WINNERS

Flight A-First place, score 88-Ted Boyer, Loy Forster, Ken Jirovsky and John Tritt; second place, score 90-Greg Bauer, Mike Grieger, Robert James and Jim Stepanich; third place, score 98-Steve Cherep, Tom McBride, Larry Morford and Craig Tische.

Flight B-First place, score 95-Dan Bunde, Yoon Han, Mark Jeter and Bob Schroeder; second place, score 99-Dave Ankenman, Stan Campbell, Tim Spoeneman and Jerry Zurovski; third place, score 100-Mike Gerhart, Greg Hinkle, Bruce Liesveld and Bill Nelson.

