It was predicted to be a scorcher for the Aug. 23 finale at the Highlands and Pioneers courses as the Lincoln Senior Men’s Golf League wrapped up 2023 league play.

Moving the start time to 7:30 a.m. allowed all the golfers to avoid the worst of the heat, as two courses were used to accommodate all the members wanting to play this unique Drop Out Scramble format with 108 golfers at Highlands and 61 at Pioneers.

As has been tradition, a great burger lunch was provided for all at the Highlands.

Red, White, Blue, Yellow and Orange flight winners were provided gift certificates and photographed. Division winners for the 2023 season were also photographed and awarded gift cards, and will be recognized in a future edition of the Neighborhood Extra.

The league’s Fall Fun Days began Monday, Aug. 28 at The Pines in Valley.

HIGHLANDS WINNERS

Red Flight-First place, score 60-Jack McKimmy, Jerry Petersen, Larry Brockman and Doug Emory; second place, score 64-Jim Augustyn, Loy Forster, Rich Werner and Dave Thomas; third place, score 65-Steve Tonkin, Jack Morris, Tom Day and James Johnson.

White Flight-First place, score 64-John Tritt, Pete Johnson, Stan Campbell and Bill Gerdes (not pictured); second place, score 64-Tom Ochsner, Bill Noble, Pete Kalnins and Kent Oltman; third place, score 65-Denny Quick, Doug Gibbs, Mark Olson and Bill Rocke.

Blue Flight-First place, score 65-Jon Debus, Dean Muller, Mike Greiger and Myron Tremain; second place, score 66-Rick Cotton, Bud Dahlstrom, Brian Dey and Mark Pankoke; third place, score 66-Dan Ericson, Bill Foster, Craig Beach and Steve Maas.

PIONEERS WINNERS

Yellow Flight-First place, score 66-George Hill, Brad Oberg and Bill Shottenkirk; second place, score 66-Tom Doering, Dave Roseland, Joe Sneller and Bruce Sigrist; third place, score 66-Bill Israelson, Mark Hergenrader, Bill Meek and Lloyd Rabel.

Orange Flight-First place, score 66-Ron Riley, Brian Kamler, Robert Hailey (not pictured) and Paul Young (not pictured); second place, score 67-Jim Cunningham, Tim Ryder, John Glassburner and Mark Jeter; third place, score 68-Wes Galligan, Wayne Reinwald, Bob Hoelscher and James Holt.