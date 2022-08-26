Highlands/Pioneers event wraps up 2022 LSMGL league play

Great weather and course conditions made for a wonderful day Aug. 17 at the Highlands and Pioneers courses as the Lincoln Senior Men’s Golf League wrapped up 2022 league play.

Two courses were used to accommodate all the members wanting to play this unique Drop Out Scramble format with 124 golfers at Highlands and 48 at Pioneers. As has been tradition, a great burger lunch was provided for all.

Red, White, Blue and Green flight winners were provided gift certificates and photographed. Two pin prizes were awarded at Highlands for closest to the pin on hole No. 8, won by Randy Abbott, and longest putt on 17, won by John Bakula.

Two prizes were also awarded at Pioneers for closest to the pin on hole No. 7, won by Jerry Liess, and longest putt on 18, won by Paul Young.

The league’s Fall Fun Days began Wednesday, Aug. 24 at Tiburon golf course in Omaha.

HIGHLANDS WINNERS

Red Flight-First place, score 64-Jeff Powell, Phil Haar, Darrel Kinnan and Jim Wathen; second place, score 65-Bill Israelson, Rob James, Bill Rocke and Dennis Witfoth; third place, score 66-Gary Muckel, Jim Augustyn, Jon Debus and Mark Pankoke.

White Flight-First place, score 64-Bob Rauner, Mike Grieger, Eduardo Funezalida and Mike Kempke; second place, score 65-Mike Abbott, Jay Stokke, Larry Morford and Gary Petersen; third place, score 67-Bill Allen, Jerry Heinauer, Mike Miller and Steve Goodrich.

Blue Flight-First place, score 66-Bud Shipman, Jerry Zurovski, Veryl Jessen and Scott Raasch; second place, score 66-Greg Hinkle, Jim Naeve, Bob Schroeder and Jack Suhr; third place, score 67-Randy Evans, Gary DeBoer, Tom Day and Jim Cunningham.

PIONEERS WINNERS

Green Flight-First place, score 65-Steve Dey, Jeff Horst, Dave Pauling and Todd Karges; second place, score 66-Mike Keating, Jeff Kuhlman, Tom Meyer and Dan Bunde; third place, score 67-Bill Foster, Tom Binder, Jerry Obrist and Jerry Liess.