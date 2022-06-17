Heat arrives for LSMGL Table Creek Fun Day

The heat certainly was turned up Monday at the Lincoln Senior Men’s Golf League’s event at Table Creek golf course at Nebraska City with a full field of 112 golfers and temperatures approaching 100.

The unique format had each flight playing a different game. Flight A utilized best ball, flight B shamble and flight C scramble. Scores remained very close to previous outings at the course for the U-Pik event. Even with a bit of wind, scores remained low for each format.

Pin prizes were awarded on the ninth hole for closest to the pin on the second shot, and on the 18th hole for the longest putt. Rob James and Terry Blackman won those, respectively. The next Fun Day event will be at the Platteview Country Club July 11.

WINNERS

Flight A-First place, score 117-John Tritt, John Eshleman, Randy Haas and Jerry Petersen; second place, score 120-Jon Debus, Rob James, James Johnson and Pat Swift; third place, score 120-Larry Honeycutt, Shorty Harris, Bill Wesslund and Bill Rainey.

Flight B-First place, score 94-Allan Albers, Greg Chewakin, Bob McGrath and Greg Reisdorff; second place, score 97-Bill Burbach, Gary Hamilton, Gary McCown and Verdel Schramm; third place, score 97-Don Davies, Detlef Gartzke, Mark Pankoke and Jay Sveen.

Flight C-First place, score 61-Randy Evans, Bruce Liesveld, Bill Nelson and Glen Schmieding; second place, score 63-Don Bennett, Jim Fedde, Travis Wagner and Steve Goodrich; third place, score 64-Carl Bouges, Jim Holt, Tom Day and Rick Stetina.

