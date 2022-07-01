Heartland Bike Share receives $6.2K AARP grant

Heartland Bike Share is one of six organizations throughout Nebraska that will receive a 2022 Community Challenge grant from AARP Nebraska.

The $6,200 grant will help create dedicated programming for Lincoln's bike share system to address barriers that prevent usage -- designed with older adults in mind -- and create an engaged network of volunteer ambassadors ready to educate the community about its benefits.

Grantees will implement quick-action projects that help communities become more livable in the long-term by improving public places, transportation, housing, diversity, equity and inclusion, digital access and civic engagement, with an emphasis on the needs of adults age 50 and over.

"AARP Nebraska is committed to working with communities to improve residents' quality of life through tangible changes," said Todd Stubbendieck, state director of AARP Nebraska. "We are proud to collaborate with this year's grantees as they make immediate improvements in their communities to jumpstart long-term change, especially for Nebraskans 50 and over."

Grant projects must be completed by Nov. 30.

The grant program is part of AARP's nationwide Livable Communities initiative, which supports the efforts of cities, towns, neighborhoods and rural areas to become great places to live for people of all ages. Since 2017, AARP Nebraska has awarded 18 grants and $175,112 through the program to nonprofit organizations and government entities across the state.

View the full list of grantees and their project descriptions at aarp.org/communitychallenge and learn more about AARP's livable communities work at aarp.org/livable.

