Lincoln Community Playhouse will present "Godspell SR" on Friday through Sunday, April 14-16, in the Studio Theatre at 2500 S. 56th St. Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday.

The show will be performed by the Playhouse's Radio Active Players, a senior citizen group, and the actors perform with scripts in hand.

Prepare ye for the timeless tale of friendship, loyalty and love based on the Broadway musical that inspired a generation. Based on the Gospel According to St. Matthew, this hit musical with book by John Michael Tebelak and music and lyrics by Stephen ("Wicked") Schwartz promises to be a joyful theatrical celebration.

The cast includes Gordon Cantiello, Jim Rowoldt, Nan Kaye-Skinner, Marie Barrett, MJ Dunn, Graeme Cooper, Ken Killman, W. David Weyhrauch, BJ Wheeler, Tom Schmitz, Sue Hedrick, John Lozier, Gail Ogden, Pat Kohl, Carol Meyer, Margo Gamet and Margy Ryan.

Tickets are $5 and may be reserved at lincolnplayhouse.com or by calling the box office at 402-489-7529 between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Season sponsors are Russ's Market, KFOR, 10/11 Cares and the Lincoln Journal Star.