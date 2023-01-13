'Godspell Sr.' auditions Feb. 14 and 16 at Playhouse

Auditions for Godspell Sr., the next production of the Lincoln Community Playhouse’s Radio Active Players, will be Feb. 14 and 16 beginning at 12:30 p.m. at the Playhouse, 2500 S. 56th St.

Actors ages 50 and over are encouraged to participate and bring a prepared song of 36 measures to auditions. An accompanist will be provided; please bring sheet music. There will also be readings from the script.

Rehearsals will be Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. with performances on April 14-16 in the Studio Theatre. Jamie Bullins will direct with Shauna Shaefer as music director.

Prepare for the timeless tale of friendship, loyalty and love based on the Broadway musical that inspired a generation. Based on the Gospel according to St. Matthew, this hit musical with book by John Michael Tebelak and music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz will be a joyful theatrical celebration.

A group of disciples help Jesus Christ tell different parables by using a wide variety of games, storytelling techniques and a hefty dose of comic timing. An eclectic blend of songs, ranging in style from pop to vaudeville, are employed as the story of Jesus' life dances across the stage. Dissolving hauntingly into the Last Supper and the Crucifixion, Jesus' messages of kindness, tolerance and love come vibrantly to life.

To schedule an audition, call the Playhouse at 402-489-7529.