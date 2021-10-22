Get a ‘taste’ of life at Yankee Hill Village

“It’s at the top of the list,” said Ryan. “Satisfaction starts with food quality and being receptive to what residents prefer.”

A prime example of putting residents first at Yankee Hill Village is the existence of a Dining Services Committee, whose five residents meet monthly with Springer to evaluate the popularity of meals and to provide feedback. Springer said mashed potatoes and gravy is always a big hit with the majority of residents.

“Many of our residents are small-town folks from farming communities who enjoy staple items like meat and potatoes, and they like their pie,” said Springer. “But that’s not to say they’re not willing to try new dishes. You’ve got to know your audience.”

To help residents in their decision-making process, the chefs prepare a plate of the “featured meal” that may be viewed as they enter the dining area prior to each meal. A resident may choose the featured meal, or select an alternate menu. Food feedback is also welcome via a suggestion box in the retirement community’s library area.

Springer and his nine-member staff (four full time, five part time) serve about 250 meals per day -- three meals daily for residents of the 75 assisted-living and memory-support apartments, and two meals per day for residents of the 47 independent-living apartments.