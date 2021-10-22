Get a ‘taste’ of life at Yankee Hill Village

For a few hours on a beautiful autumn afternoon last week, Yankee Hill Village captured the authentic flavor of Oktoberfest.
Thanks to the talents of Executive Chef Brian Springer and his Dining Services crew, the retirement community in south-central Lincoln became a sensory sensation filled with food and fun.
The creative juices flowed as Springer and his culinary cohorts prepared a festival fit for a German king, highlighted by a succulent pork schnitzel with a savory sauce. A beer-cheese soup set the tone for the feast, and a sinfully delicious apple strudel capped the memorable meal.
It’s not every day that Yankee Hill Village is transformed into the setting for a German festival, but the Oct. 15 celebration is the latest example of the anxiously-awaited monthly dinner events that are getting rave reviews from residents and guests.
“Oktoberfest at Yankee Hill Village was a huge success,” summed Melissa Ryan, executive director of the retirement community for the past 3 ½ years. “I’m proud of our Dining Services program and the efforts they do to make their meals memorable. They care deeply about the residents they serve.”
Food No. 1
The results from resident satisfaction surveys in retirement communities underscore the importance of food quality: There is a direct parallel between enjoying the food and enjoying the lifestyle.
“It’s at the top of the list,” said Ryan. “Satisfaction starts with food quality and being receptive to what residents prefer.”
A prime example of putting residents first at Yankee Hill Village is the existence of a Dining Services Committee, whose five residents meet monthly with Springer to evaluate the popularity of meals and to provide feedback. Springer said mashed potatoes and gravy is always a big hit with the majority of residents.
“Many of our residents are small-town folks from farming communities who enjoy staple items like meat and potatoes, and they like their pie,” said Springer. “But that’s not to say they’re not willing to try new dishes. You’ve got to know your audience.”
To help residents in their decision-making process, the chefs prepare a plate of the “featured meal” that may be viewed as they enter the dining area prior to each meal. A resident may choose the featured meal, or select an alternate menu. Food feedback is also welcome via a suggestion box in the retirement community’s library area.
Springer and his nine-member staff (four full time, five part time) serve about 250 meals per day -- three meals daily for residents of the 75 assisted-living and memory-support apartments, and two meals per day for residents of the 47 independent-living apartments.
About the chef
Springer, 43, joined the Yankee Hill Village team in May 2019. Residents got a taste of their new chef’s talent early on, when his beef and chicken kebobs – a tribute to Father’s Day 2019 – drew rave reviews.
A native of Omaha, he honed his flair for food through positions with Shoney’s and Old Chicago Pizza Restaurant, and through the kitchen at the Open Door Mission, all in Omaha.
If retirement community living may be in your future, Yankee Hill Village encourages you to get a real “taste” of life there by scheduling a complimentary meal as part of your visit.