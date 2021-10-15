"It takes a long time to grow an old friend." - John Leonard

Since retiring and celebrating a birthday milestone, I have started to appreciate my friends more than ever. Roget’s Thesaurus reveals over 112 synonyms for friends without a concrete definition. The friend arena is wide open. Stay ready.

Friendships are capable of spanning generations. Consider my 5-year-old human. We relish small things … stomping through piles of leaves, holding hands to cross a street, and pretending to be talking heads by pulling blankets up to our chins … our ages span 65 years (no math, please). We share tips on how to make friends and how to be one. Friends share giggles and wisdom.

Friends of diverse personal and professional backgrounds provide compassion, the art of listening, acceptance and ridiculously inane (unrefined?) humor. They may be grownups on the outside, but the inner child is always on the verge of eruption. Friendships develop from unexpected paths. Think outside the box. Every short girl needs a tall friend.

Friends who are supportive in nature promise to push another’s wheelchair while others vow to comb unruly hair and improve wardrobes. Some blind compadres with bling, while more astound with knowledge (particularly math and sports). Friends commit to improving each other ... subtlety.