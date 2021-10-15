"It takes a long time to grow an old friend." - John Leonard
Since retiring and celebrating a birthday milestone, I have started to appreciate my friends more than ever. Roget’s Thesaurus reveals over 112 synonyms for friends without a concrete definition. The friend arena is wide open. Stay ready.
Friendships are capable of spanning generations. Consider my 5-year-old human. We relish small things … stomping through piles of leaves, holding hands to cross a street, and pretending to be talking heads by pulling blankets up to our chins … our ages span 65 years (no math, please). We share tips on how to make friends and how to be one. Friends share giggles and wisdom.
Friends of diverse personal and professional backgrounds provide compassion, the art of listening, acceptance and ridiculously inane (unrefined?) humor. They may be grownups on the outside, but the inner child is always on the verge of eruption. Friendships develop from unexpected paths. Think outside the box. Every short girl needs a tall friend.
Friends who are supportive in nature promise to push another’s wheelchair while others vow to comb unruly hair and improve wardrobes. Some blind compadres with bling, while more astound with knowledge (particularly math and sports). Friends commit to improving each other ... subtlety.
Friends are found at church, the gym, school, volunteer groups, everywhere you are. There are no strangers; only friends you haven't yet met. Friends are sent by a Higher Power.
Friends travel neighborhoods and sometimes the world. They are part of stories, tragedies and celebrations. See the world through another’s eyes. Friendship is not a big thing, it’s a million little things.
Friends are family. With age, parents become friends and subsequently our own children mature and evolve into new best friends. Families have a commonality of experiences, and most will silently vow to agree to disagree. Friends trust each other.
Friends, many of the best ones, are chosen family … “sisters from different mothers.” Brutally honest at times and silently psychic at others, chosen sisters (or brothers, parents, etc.) hold superpowers and recognize when to push and when to pull. Identical DNA is not a basis for friendship, but a forgiving heart and occasional bad memory is.
One needs to be open to friendship, as it may appear at any given moment. To live long and well, we need friends. I am open to friendship and hope you, the reader, are too.
Robbie Nathan may be reached at rubydwrites@yahoo.com. She is most likely with her best and longest friend, a funny sailor who captured her heart many years ago.