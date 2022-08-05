 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Free online classes offered to keep older adults active

The Nebraska State Unit on Aging has teamed up with GetSetUp to provide hundreds of live online classes to keep older adults mentally, physically and socially active.

Classes are interactive, easy to join, offered day and night and free for our community. Over 4,000 online classes are offered across multiple categories such as mental enrichment, social connection, technology, physical fitness, and health and wellness.

To participate in a GetSetUp Welcome Session webinar, go to www.youtube.com/watch?v=2lwOtG5RcSM.

To see a flyer with more information, visit https://bit.ly/3QcQNSq.

