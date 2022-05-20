 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Free Lincoln Saltdogs tickets available to caregivers

The Lincoln Saltdogs and Aging Partners are providing local caregivers with an opportunity to enjoy a night at the ballpark this summer with a limited number of free Saltdogs reserved tickets available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Local caregivers are encouraged to call Aging Partners at 402-441-7070 to confirm availability. A complete Lincoln Saltdogs schedule can be found at Saltdogs.com.

More information on Aging Partners is available at aging.lincoln.ne.gov or by calling 402-441-7070.

