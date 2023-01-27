Free 8-week origami class for seniors starts Friday

The Willard Community Center, 1245 S. Folsom St., will host “Origami and the Art of Paper Folding,” a free eight-week class for older adults (age 55 and over) Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon starting Feb. 3.

The grant-funded class will be taught by paper artist Linda Stephen through the new Creative Aging through the Arts Program of the Nebraska Arts Council. Learn step by step how to fold papers to make origami flowers, animals, cards, baskets, boxes, bas relief paper art and geometric sculptures.

After the eight weeks, the class will showcase the best of individual and group origami 2D and 3D art in a public exhibit.

The class is designed for beginners. There is no fee to participate, but registration is required at WillardCommunityCenter.org or 402-475-1061.