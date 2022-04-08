This is the story of a forgotten woman. She lived next door to me; I lived in the end apartment of building No. 2, and she lived in the end apartment of building No. 3. I had been in my apartment for a smidge over two years, and I met her very briefly with her largish dog, sitting on her front porch … and then, she was gone.

After we all noticed an ambulance that had taken the forgotten woman away, I briefly met her granddaughter who had come to take care of the dog. In tears, she was a bit of a nervous mess, trying to figure out the logistics of what to do. She bundled up the dog and sped away.

About a week later, relatives arrived to clean out the apartment with a large truck and trailer. I thought it was odd that they had arrived after dark and kept all the lights low, but after watching them dump her couch, mattress and box springs into the dumpster across the street from me, I got the message. At coffee the next morning with others who lived in our complex, I learned that the darkness-laden group had disposed of all the furniture and belongings in the apartment in all four of the dumpsters in our complex. This insensitive and unthinking act in the dark of night was telling.

When our very handy handyman began to prepare the apartment for the next tenant, I was as stunned as he was. I sauntered into the now-empty apartment, and it was totally and immensely unclean. Every single venetian blind was grimy and had to be thrown away. The toilet was filthy and was disconnected and pitched. Our handyman shared that there was dog hair EVERYWHERE – including the interior of the refrigerator and stove, so they were discarded. He spent hours scraping floors, cleaning, and repainting what needed to be painted – which was everything.

As I left my tour of this indescribable mess, I wondered – who lets their mom/grandmom live this way?? As a single woman living in a retirement community, I began to wonder how many other older adults were living in such environments, neglected and left on their own and incapable of taking care of themselves, and never visited so that someone could see that they needed help? With the utter disorder and grime this woman lived in, how did her family not know how bad things were? Clearly, if they visited her at all, they saw conditions and didn’t care enough to help her … which is a tragedy … and should be a crime.

Bonnie Allmon Coffey is one of a huge number of senior citizens who lives alone. She has but one child who lives in another state and, because of the COVID-19 crisis, hasn’t seen her in over two years. Bonnie is immensely grateful that she is active and capable and able to take care of herself … for now. ©2022

