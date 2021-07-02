Flag Day event offsets loss of 2 Keystone luncheons

“This could not have happened without the great support of our sponsors,” said Cotton. “Their advocacy and financial support are vital to the success of an event like this and for the future success of the Seniors Foundation.

“We doubled our fundraising goal ($30,000), which was fantastic,” Cotton added. “The last two Keystone Luncheons were canceled due to COVID-19, but we were able to make up the lost ground financially with our Flag Day event.”

The money raised will go into the general fund of the Seniors Foundation, said Cotton.

“What we learned from COVID is that we need to be prepared for unexpected expenses,” she said. “Building up our general funds will do just that.”

The Seniors Foundation supports Aging Partners, which works to ensure the independence and full life of the seniors it serves. Assisted by the Seniors Foundation, a new volunteer program called NeighborLNK has been created to help keep homebound seniors healthy, connected and independent during the physical isolation required by the coronavirus pandemic.

To learn more about the Seniors Foundation or to make a financial contribution, call 402-441-6179 or visit seniorsfoundation.org.

