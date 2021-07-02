Flag Day event offsets loss of 2 Keystone luncheons

The Seniors Foundation, in partnership with the Veterans Freedom Music Festival, received strong support for its first drive-through Flag Day Parade on June 13 at Victory Park in southeast Lincoln.
The Flag Day event was designed to offset funds lost through the absence of the Seniors Foundation-sponsored Keystone Award Luncheons, which were canceled in both 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 safety precautions.
The Flag Day event was a safe, stay-in-your-car activity that included informational signage along the route about Aging Partners and a variety of music that attendees enjoyed from their cars. Seniors Foundation Executive Director Gina Cotton gave an enthusiastic response about the event.
“Even though we missed our annual Keystone events the last two years, I could not be more thrilled with the overall community engagement and support for our event,” said Cotton. “Lincoln has always been a great advocate for veterans and seniors, and this event at Victory Park demonstrates that support. We may consider expanding this to an annual event.”
Providing financial support for the Flag Day event were: title sponsors – Cada Law Offices and Carpets Direct; partner level sponsors – Bryan Health, HoriSun Hospice and Immanuel; support level sponsors – AARP, Burlington Capital, Five Points Bank, Legacy Retirement Communities, McHenry Haszard Law, Olsson Associates, Pinnacle Bank, Sampson Construction, The Windcrest on Van Dorn, and U-Stop; and print sponsor – Alpha Media.
“This could not have happened without the great support of our sponsors,” said Cotton. “Their advocacy and financial support are vital to the success of an event like this and for the future success of the Seniors Foundation.
“We doubled our fundraising goal ($30,000), which was fantastic,” Cotton added. “The last two Keystone Luncheons were canceled due to COVID-19, but we were able to make up the lost ground financially with our Flag Day event.”
The money raised will go into the general fund of the Seniors Foundation, said Cotton.
“What we learned from COVID is that we need to be prepared for unexpected expenses,” she said. “Building up our general funds will do just that.”
The Seniors Foundation supports Aging Partners, which works to ensure the independence and full life of the seniors it serves. Assisted by the Seniors Foundation, a new volunteer program called NeighborLNK has been created to help keep homebound seniors healthy, connected and independent during the physical isolation required by the coronavirus pandemic.
To learn more about the Seniors Foundation or to make a financial contribution, call 402-441-6179 or visit seniorsfoundation.org.