Feel the heat

Hot? Well, it is Nebraska. Residents have waited 20 minutes, even 20 hours, and the weather does not seem to change. What to do?

Well, first of all, do not even think of moving fast. I occasionally wear a T-shirt declaring “I don’t sweat, I sparkle.” This is a lie … there has been plenty of sweating going on lately.

You see, my spouse and I are about to have a milestone anniversary, which, in full disclosure, took some committed “sparkling.” Those who are married realize some matrimonial days are lengthier than others … but years fly by quickly, and lucky couples are left with some pretty special memories. Our anniversary has prompted three sons, a daughter-in-law and an experienced aunt to plan a celebration. It is a surprise, although there is a “mole” in the group. Surprise! It’s at our house … outside … and it will be wonderful. Will Nebraska “sparkle?”

My spouse and I, due to a profound love of travel, have decided to share our special time by taking the “kids” on a family vacation. This is what families do … share the journeys. Two women, four men, two dogs, one cat and a 6-year-old … all requiring different venues, interests and opinions, comprise our family unit. The decision to relegate planning and details to a travel agent was, as is often stated, a “no brainer.” However, as the departure date approaches, a new frantic arrives in the form of individual documentation, and which of the 40 outfits laid out should make the trip. Please, let everything “sparkle.”

Sweat and sparkle are repeatedly worth the results. Sharon Begley, an American journalist, said, “Somewhere, something incredible is waiting to be known.” What is not shared is that finding the “incredible” requires plenty of sparkle or sweat, whatever the personal choices.

My spouse and I have experienced life in many forms the past 50 years … a military career, three children (one born on foreign soil and two others in different states), loss of loved ones, 10 presidents, a bad check (I swear there was $7 in the account!), car accidents, inflation (our first purchased home was at 16% interest), eight dogs, one hamster, and generations of fish, various diagnoses, friends too numerous to count and indescribable travels. Every single minute was worth the sweat invested to make each piece of the voyage sparkle.

“Sparkle” builds a legacy. How life is lived renders the incredible. May your family be as incredible as mine.

Robbie Nathan may be reached at rubydwrites@yahoo.com. Happy anniversary, Mr. Nathan.

