Farmers market coupons available to eligible seniors

Qualifying Lancaster County residents age 60 and over are encouraged to apply for coupons that can be exchanged for eligible foods at farmers markets, roadside stands and community-supported agriculture programs.

The coupons, available through the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP), are good for fruits, vegetables, honey and fresh-cut herbs. The coupons will be distributed through a random drawing based on the number of coupons available for Lancaster County.

Schedule for in-person sign-up events:

• Wednesday, May 4, from 9 a.m.-noon, Asian Cultural Center, 144 N. 44th St.;

• Friday, May 6, from 9-11 a.m., Waverly VFW, 13820 Guildford St., in Waverly;

• Wednesday, May 11, from 9:30-10:30 a.m., Hickman Community Center, 115 Locust St., in Hickman;

• Thursday, May 12, from 10 a.m.-noon, Belmont Senior Center, 1234 Judson St.;

• Friday, May 13, from 9 a.m.-noon, Lake Street Senior Center, 2400 S. 11th St.;

• Wednesday, May 18, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Northeast Senior Center, 6310 Platte Ave.; and

• Friday, May 20, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Downtown Senior Center, 1005 O St.

Gross income cannot exceed $25,142 for a single-person household or $33,874 for a two-person household. The maximum benefit per household per season is $48. Once selected, residents may authorize someone to purchase produce on their behalf, providing they complete a proxy form.

Coupons will be distributed to selected recipients beginning June 1, and they are valid through October. Participants must re-apply every year, and coupons are never guaranteed. Selected applicants will be given information on how to pick up their coupons.

The SFMNP is administered by the Department of Agriculture in Nebraska. Local area agencies on aging are responsible for distributing the coupons.

For more information on Aging Partners, see aging.lincoln.ne.gov or call 402-441-7070.

