When residents in the independent living part of Eastmont, 6315 O St., found out that children staying at the People's City Mission were having issues with finding their family’s rooms, they decided to do something about it. Twenty-one Eastmont residents made 117 individual door hangers/hang-ups to help the kids find their rooms. The residents packed the goods in plastic and delivered them to the Mission June 9. Pictured are a few of the residents displaying some of the handiwork: (from left) Mary Frederick, Dottie Mathews and Dorothy Dolezal.