What’s cookin’ at Grand Lodge?

The latest improvements at the 19-year-old retirement community are aimed at making mealtime a more inviting experience.

The Bistro, a dining venue since the Grand Lodge opened in the fall of 2004, closed June 26 to make way for an extensive renovation. It is scheduled to culminate with a reopening prior to the end of 2023, said Lisa Henning, the retirement community’s executive director since December 2004.

“We are hopeful to have the Bistro completed and operational by the end of the year,” Henning announced this week.

The Bistro’s new look will come complete with a new name, yet to be disclosed. It will take on a more open and spacious look, with a second entrance, an expanded doorway and lots of windows. With two additional large-screen TVs and a new liquor license, the new look promises to be a popular gathering place for those festive Husker football and volleyball tailgate parties. It will seat 58 diners.

Recent improvements to the dining areas at the Grand Lodge started last year with a facelift to the Cast Iron Grille, a two- to three-month project that has enhanced the dining experience in the retirement community’s largest dining area (seating capacity: 98).

With weather conditions currently more conducive to outdoor dining, the Grand Lodge is also seeing larger numbers for its east patio area, which seats 24 and is the scene of new furniture, planters and a new barbecue grill.

“The east patio is becoming more and more popular among residents who prefer dining outdoors,” Henning observed.

Henning said a common thread among folks who choose Grand Lodge is that it’s “casual and comfortable.” The retirement community offers a variety of floor plans perfect for any lifestyle, whether you’re looking for a cozy one-bedroom or a surprisingly spacious two-bedroom, two-bathroom layout with a den.

All campus amenities, ground maintenance and apartment maintenance are included in monthly fees. Grand Lodge residents also enjoy an array of convenient offerings including paid utilities, housekeeping, social enrichment opportunities and thriving wellness opportunities.

Sawyer Boddy, who was brought on board earlier this year to fill the role of senior living consultant, leads the Grand Lodge sales team. To arrange a tour, contact him at 402-782-4549.

This month, Grand Lodge marked its second anniversary under the ownership umbrella of Immanuel Communities, a leader in retirement living and senior care services throughout the region. Grand Lodge is located at 4400 S. 80th St. (South 80th Street and Pioneers Boulevard).