A Contemporary Dance Class for older adults (age 55 or over) will be offered free to the public on Tuesdays from 6 p.m.-7:15 p.m. March 7-May 9 at the Willard Community Center, 1245 S. Folsom St., second floor (elevator available).

Dance instructor Ruth Davidson Hahn will teach dance-based activities set to music in a class designed to accommodate the needs of older adults. Participants will begin seated in chairs and, depending on level of mobility, progress to standing behind the chairs for balance support and then traveling dance exercises. The program can also be taught completely seated.

All levels of mobility are welcome. No dance experience is required. Wear comfortable clothing and shoes that you can move in easily. This class is sponsored by the Nebraska Arts Council.

To register, call the Willard Community Center at 402-475-0805. For more information about the instructor, visit www.rdhdance.org.