Crooked Creek full-field Scramble posts low scores

The Sept. 20 Lincoln Senior Men’s Golf League Fun Day included great weather and course conditions, which were certainly a change from events at the course earlier in the year that usually had challenging cold, rain or both.

The 124 golfers were divided into three flights with 11 four-man teams in Flights A and B, and 10 in C. To add a little challenge for the A flight, golfers used the white tees, while the B and C flights used the gold.

Pin prizes were awarded on hole 9 for the longest putt made and hole 10 for the closest second shot to the pin. Terry Blackman and Stan Dinges won those prizes on those respective holes. The next Fun Day took place Monday, Sept. 27 at The Pines in Valley and will be updated later in the Neighborhood Extra.

WINNERS

Flight A: First place, score 58-Rick Owens, Jerry Petersen, John Tritt and Jim Carstensen; second place, score 58-Myron Thoreson, Jim Martin, Greg Bauer and Tim Spoeneman; third place, score 59-Ron Cunningham, Ron Ruff, Kent Jex and Dennis Bohlken.