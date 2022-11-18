Cold forces late start for LSMGL Variable Shamble

The Fun Day event at Pioneers golf course had to move its starting time to 11 a.m. on Oct. 19 as below-freezing overnight temperatures left some greens with frost.

The Variable Shamble format for the mixer event utilized 75% of each golfer’s handicap, and after choosing the best drive from the group, each played his own ball to complete the hole. The two lowest net scores were totaled for some holes, and one net was used for others. The 84 golfers were divided into two flights with 10 in the Red and 11 in the White.

Pin prizes were awarded on hole 18 for the closest second shot and hole 9 for the longest putt. Those were won by Jerry Petersen and Dave Pauling, respectively. The last events of the season will appear in the Neighborhood Extra at a later date.

WINNERS

White flight-First place, score 97-Jim Carstensen, Pat Swift, Bill Howard and Bill Israelson (not pictured); second place, score 98-Bob Schroeder, James Johnson, Craig Hahn and Rick Riley; third place, score 101-Pete Kalnins, Bob Coleman, Dean Muller and Jerry Robinette.

Red flight-First place, score 99-John Lentell, Darrell Plumb, Jack Morris and Roger Coleman; second place, score 101-Bill Rainey, Bill Rondeau, Joe Sneller and Steve Yost; third place, score 104-Dave Dunning, Stan Kuta, Mark Pankoke and Darrel Kinnan.