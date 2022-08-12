Change is here to stay

People and life change. Twenty-five thousand years ago, humans were stooped in profile, had no wheels, and communicated in grunts and groans. As a teenager, I was probably also stooped, had no wheels and communicated in grunts and groans. Summers have always been hot. Remember sizzling in the upper 90s, slathering on baby oil and baking to perfection? In 1936, Dust Bowl temperatures hovered at 110 degrees … without the invention of air conditioning.

Earth’s inhabitants require change. Choices are hard, some a step back into time, others a reckless step into the future. Old values are either doubted or respected. Does change necessitate irrational behavior or a calm approach? If I am getting too deep here, please stop reading, but does it not seem the world is spinning a little backward lately?

Life expectancy has risen from 73 years in 2010 to 79 years in 2022 through the introduction of practical and daring innovations in the medical world. Horrible diseases have been eradicated with vaccines. Better nutrition and improved hygiene have saved Third World countries. Still, science is ridiculed. Baby Boomers, had they known about seatbelts, not chased trucks spraying insecticide or devoured fats and carbs, may have seen higher life expectancies. Clean air, sunshine, front porches and playing outdoors most likely made their survival possible.

Today, elementary age children are expected to understand topics and subjects most of their parents, when worrying about spelling tests and science projects, did not know existed … yet, they survived and are successful. Presently, laws are being proposed to focus on the differences of people … white, Black or African American, American Indian or Asian. Pronouns are used an alternative way. Call me old fashioned, but what is terrible about focusing on the commonalities of humans? Everyone has talents, passions and basic needs. Belief in a perfect world may be altruistic, but is it so bad to consider baby steps instead of giant leaps? Similarities before diversities … positives before negatives?

Oh, and politics … there is a limit to how long this writing can be, but one could not argue with Paul Krugman from the New York Times when he wrote, “Politics determine who has the power, not who has the truth.” How tiresome it is to listen to the childish chant of “he said/she said.” We are all voting Americans. Laws should never be more important than people. Just ask your grandmothers, who won the right to vote only 102 years ago, after American Indians and most slaves … imagine how ignored they felt.

I am weary of second-guessing change. Perhaps you are too. Change is here to stay, but we need to honor what has been done to improve life. Future generations will persist in dreams and changes. Let us continue to respect, listen and discuss with others. Belief in a perfect world may be altruistic, but what a nice change.

Robbie Nathan may be reached at rubydwrites@yahoo.com. She eagerly anticipates going well beyond her current life expectancy … with a few changes, of course.