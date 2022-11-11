Challenging winds blow for LSMGL Shamble at Highlands

While the day started sunny and relatively calm for the Lincoln Senior Men’s Golf League’s Oct. 12 Shamble event at the Highlands golf course, it didn’t take long for the winds to pick up and scores to balloon on the second nine.

The 84 golfers were divided into two flights, both playing from the white tees, with 75% of each golfer’s handicap applied. After picking the best drive from the group, each foursome member played his own ball to complete each hole.

Pin prizes were awarded on hole 18 for closest to the pin with the second shot, won by Dave Thomas, and hole 9 for the longest putt, made by Scott Raasch. The Fall Fun Day at Holmes Lake Oct. 26 was the last event of the year for the seniors.

WINNERS

Flight A: First place, score 101-James Johnson, Ken Jirovsky, Ron Moen and Gary Wells; second place, score 106-Glen Schmieding, Bill Rainey, Craig Tische and Craig Beach; third place, score 108-Jerry Edmunds, Bob Hoelscher, Paul Svoboda and Pat Swift.

Flight B: First place, score 103-Jerry Petersen, Jim Martin, Tom Johnson and Gary Roller; second place, score 104-Mark Olson, Brian Bauerly, Jon Debus and Robert Hailey; third place, score 105-Craig Hahn, Loy Forster, Darrel Kinnan and Jay Nisely.