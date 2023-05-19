Gaylene Bradley, Orchard Park administrator who is certified to teach about dementia, will present "Dealing with Dementia" at the next Lincoln Caregiver Education Group meeting at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 23. These meetings for home caregivers will now take place at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 8320 South St.

Bradley will share tips and techniques for caregivers, families, neighbors and friends who are caring for someone with any of the dementias, including Alzheimer’s disease. She has over 13 years of personal and professional experience in senior and dementia care as well as facilitating two support groups a month.

She will also bring resource books that offer contacts. As our population ages, there is an increasing need for caregivers as well as information and resources for all of us to help others.

Updated brochures will be available in the Caregiver Education Group's folders of resources. The presentation and the folder will provide information not only for family caregivers but also for family members, pastors/church members, friends and neighbors as well as professional care providers.

Everyone is welcome to attend, and the meetings are free. No registration necessary.