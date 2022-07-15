Caregiver support meeting July 26 at Gere Library

Michaela Williams of Eastmont will present the program "Home Fit: Thrive, Not Just Survive" at the next Lincoln Caregiver Education Group meeting at Gere Library, 2400 S. 56th St., at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 26.

Learn the signs of when more care is needed, who can make up a person's care team, how care can be paid for and different care options.

The public is welcome to attend, as are spouses and other loved ones being cared for. Wearing a mask is encouraged but not required. To register, go to https://go.unl.edu/caregivers. If you have questions, contact Suzy Campbell at suzycam54@gmail.com.