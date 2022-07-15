 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Caregiver support meeting July 26 at Gere Library

  • 0

Michaela Williams of Eastmont will present the program "Home Fit: Thrive, Not Just Survive" at the next Lincoln Caregiver Education Group meeting at Gere Library, 2400 S. 56th St., at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 26.

Learn the signs of when more care is needed, who can make up a person's care team, how care can be paid for and different care options.

The public is welcome to attend, as are spouses and other loved ones being cared for. Wearing a mask is encouraged but not required. To register, go to https://go.unl.edu/caregivers. If you have questions, contact Suzy Campbell at suzycam54@gmail.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Burlison named SHIP administrator

Burlison named SHIP administrator

The Nebraska Department of Insurance has named Jonathan Burlison as the new administrator of the Nebraska State Health Insurance Program (“SHIP”).

One forever home

One forever home

Once upon a time, a long time ago, a little girl played under a humongous oak tree in the backyard of the fourplex her parents lived in.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News