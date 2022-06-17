Caregiver Education Group to meet at Gere Library June 28

The first in-person meeting of the Lincoln Caregiver Education Group since the COVID-19 pandemic will take place at Gere Library, 2400 S. 56th St., at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 28. Dr. Julie Masters will present "The Grace of Caregiving."

Caregivers are faced with multiple challenges. Yet there are those who find moments of grace in the midst of chaos. The presentation will focus on the value of grace in caregiving.

Everyone is welcome to attend. Wearing a mask is encouraged but not required.

Educational meetings for caregivers sponsored by the Lincoln Caregiver Education Group took place for many years at Saint Paul United Methodist Church on the fourth Tuesday of each month except in December. Since the pandemic, group members have participated via Zoom. Now, the group is going back to having the presentations in-person, but the meetings will take place at Gere Library.

The meetings at Gere Library do not cancel the caregiver support group, which Aging Partners sponsors at St. Mark's United Methodist Church on the second Tuesday of each month from 5-6 p.m.

If you have questions, contact Suzy Campbell at suzycam54@gmail.com.

