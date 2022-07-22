 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Calm conditions greet LSMGL for Woodland Hills Fun Day

  • 0

As the summer has progressed, it has been gratifying to see that local courses are recovering from the damage a moisture-free winter inflicted on them. Todd Flodman and the staff at Woodland Hills golf course at Eagle always provide a great experience, and the burgers for lunch are a welcome bonus.

The full field of 116 golfers were divided into three flights for the event; 10 four-man teams in flights A and B, and nine teams in C with the gold tees being used for all golfers.

This Scramble event was a U-Pik with foursomes submitted by the senior golfers, and two pin prizes were awarded during the tournament. Hole No. 9 was for longest putt, won by Darrell Schmidt, and No. 18 was a closest-to-the-pin contest on the second shot won by Denny Quick.

The next Fun Day is a unique Bi-fecta Mixer event at Holmes Lake, Monday, July 25.

People are also reading…

WINNERS

Flight A: First place, score 56-Larry Morford, Robert Hailey, Doug McClelland and Bill Israelson; second place, score 56-Robert James, James Johnson, Steve Ferris and Pat Swift; third place, score 57-Bill Rainey, Bob Wesslund, Larry Honeycutt and Bill Burbach.

Flight B: First place, score 60-Dave Reifschneider, Dave Lechner, Jack Morris and Stan Campbell; second place, score 61-Bruce Liesveld, Randy Evans, Bill Nelson and Glen Schmieding; third place, score 62-Steve Cherep, Dean Muller, Jim Stepanich and Dave Dunning.

Flight C: First place, score 62-Craig Pope, Randy Stubbs, Arnold Ehlers and Jerry Brase; second place, score 62-Tom Hagewood, Roger Coleman, Ron Garner and Garry Morgan; third place, score 64-Larry Darling, Jerry Knoche, Carl McReynolds and Stan Dinges.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Burlison named SHIP administrator

Burlison named SHIP administrator

The Nebraska Department of Insurance has named Jonathan Burlison as the new administrator of the Nebraska State Health Insurance Program (“SHIP”).

Feel the heat

Feel the heat

Hot? Well, it is Nebraska. Residents have waited 20 minutes, even 20 hours, and the weather does not seem to change. What to do?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News