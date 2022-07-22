Calm conditions greet LSMGL for Woodland Hills Fun Day

As the summer has progressed, it has been gratifying to see that local courses are recovering from the damage a moisture-free winter inflicted on them. Todd Flodman and the staff at Woodland Hills golf course at Eagle always provide a great experience, and the burgers for lunch are a welcome bonus.

The full field of 116 golfers were divided into three flights for the event; 10 four-man teams in flights A and B, and nine teams in C with the gold tees being used for all golfers.

This Scramble event was a U-Pik with foursomes submitted by the senior golfers, and two pin prizes were awarded during the tournament. Hole No. 9 was for longest putt, won by Darrell Schmidt, and No. 18 was a closest-to-the-pin contest on the second shot won by Denny Quick.

The next Fun Day is a unique Bi-fecta Mixer event at Holmes Lake, Monday, July 25.

WINNERS

Flight A: First place, score 56-Larry Morford, Robert Hailey, Doug McClelland and Bill Israelson; second place, score 56-Robert James, James Johnson, Steve Ferris and Pat Swift; third place, score 57-Bill Rainey, Bob Wesslund, Larry Honeycutt and Bill Burbach.

Flight B: First place, score 60-Dave Reifschneider, Dave Lechner, Jack Morris and Stan Campbell; second place, score 61-Bruce Liesveld, Randy Evans, Bill Nelson and Glen Schmieding; third place, score 62-Steve Cherep, Dean Muller, Jim Stepanich and Dave Dunning.

Flight C: First place, score 62-Craig Pope, Randy Stubbs, Arnold Ehlers and Jerry Brase; second place, score 62-Tom Hagewood, Roger Coleman, Ron Garner and Garry Morgan; third place, score 64-Larry Darling, Jerry Knoche, Carl McReynolds and Stan Dinges.