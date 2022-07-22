BUSINESS NOTE: You’re invited to ‘A Taste of OLLI’ Aug. 12

Have a craving for ice cream and a hunger for learning? You can satisfy both appetites on Friday, Aug. 12, when OLLI at UNL kicks off its 2022-2023 academic year with its annual showcase event. You’re invited to “A Taste of OLLI,” the theme of an ice cream social from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at UNL’s East Campus Union.

“Summer is prime time to explore new ideas, meet new people and enjoy a delicious summertime treat,” says Bob Michl, director of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (OLLI at UNL). “Those in attendance will hear about the benefits of joining a program which offers opportunities to engage the mind and meet others with similar interests.”

From non-credit courses in the arts, science, literature, contemporary issues and more, to physical activity such as pickleball and kayaking, plus a variety of interest groups, OLLI strives to provide diverse programming to adult learners.

Register online at https://olli.unl.edu/taste-olli-2022 or call the OLLI office at 402-472-6265. OLLI’s new year starts Aug. 29; the fall term features 45 in-person courses, 4 Zoom-only, and 23 multi-format (a choice of in-person or Zoom).

The impact of Zoom

OLLI at UNL began to experiment with Zoom prior to the impact of COVID-19 in March of 2020, Michl reflected. With the disease rapidly spreading in the spring of that year, OLLI at UNL followed policies and procedures at UNL, canceled all in-person sessions and began to connect with members via Zoom technology.

“We were experimenting (with Zoom) even prior to COVID on a trial basis,” Michl reflected. “We Zoomed from remote areas, using churches and senior living communities. We moved slowly with what we needed to eliminate barriers, fine-tuning areas such as sound and video quality.”

The spread of COVID-19 caused OLLI at UNL to pick up the pace and move more aggressively. The sudden elimination of in-person courses wreaked havoc with numbers, but the swift response to getting Zoom courses online kept the program afloat.

More than two years later, Michl said Zoom technology allows OLLI at UNL to continue to extend its reach. “Because of Zoom, we had members in 15 states last year (including New York, California and Hawaii) and 63 Nebraska communities, extending as far west as Imperial.”

OLLI members engaged

OLLI membership numbers are short of the record total of nearly 1,800 from several years back, but the membership total for the 2021-2022 year that ended July 18 (1,375) was up 110 from the previous year, and those nearly 1,400 members combined to take 8,687 courses. The bottom line: the average OLLI member took about one course every term throughout the year.

“That speaks highly of Jeanette Wellsandt (program coordinator) and the roughly 100 volunteers who serve on the curriculum subcommittees,” said Michl.

“Folks are coming back … we’re ramping back up,” said Wellsandt, who joined the OLLI at UNL staff in April 2021. “Accelerating the Zoom format in 2020 allowed us to keep our doors open. We hope the in-person numbers continue to rise.”

Coming up

Among the 72 courses scheduled for the fall term beginning Aug. 29 is “Fly Girls,” a five-session series coordinated by Lynn Roper, whose study of Nebraska women’s history has included OLLI courses on Black women journalists, the suffrage movement, and a look at the Mercury 13 astronaut program. Roper’s latest installment, scheduled for each of the five Thursday afternoons in September, focuses on the 1,034 Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASPs) during World War II, including Nebraska’s Evelyn Sharp, a barnstorming pilot and instructor at the age of 20.

For a look at all the courses offered during the upcoming fall term, check out https://olli.unl.edu/taste-olli-2022