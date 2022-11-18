BUSINESS NOTE: There’s a lot cookin’ at Grand Lodge

What’s cookin’ at Grand Lodge?

Actually, quite a bit, and it all starts in the dining services area of the retirement community, with more in store in 2023.

Grand Lodge, an Immanuel signature community at South 80th and Pioneers Boulevard, held a grand opening Nov. 4 in the retirement community’s dining room that now sports a new look and a new name. The Grand Lodge Dining Room is now the Cast Iron Grille, where a major “refresh” features new paint, décor, window treatments, and a new, attractive floor plan.

The “rebranding” was a six-week renovation project. It gives the dining area a look that is consistent with the appearance of other dining facilities you’ll find throughout the Immanuel Communities, which purchased the 18-year-old retirement community Aug. 1, 2021, from Lifespace Communities.

The new look isn’t all that’s new in the main dining area at Grand Lodge. A year ago, Chef Michael Perkins was brought on board. Perkins worked most recently at Wilderness Ridge.

“He’s an amazing chef,” said Lisa Henning, executive director at Grand Lodge. “He’s been a very welcome addition to our staff.”

The Cast Iron Grille seats 88 and is the dining area for the popular Sunday brunch, served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Monday through Friday, lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and dinner is from 4:45 to 6:30 p.m. On Saturday, lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Dining options

Dining at the Grand Lodge is all about choices.

Each resident receives 20 tickets per month, which can be used for any combination of meals for lunch, dinner, and Sunday brunch. In addition, a complimentary continental breakfast is served Monday through Friday from 8 to 9:30 a.m.

Residents also have the option of preparing their meals. Each apartment has kitchen facilities.

The Bistro, an additional dining area that seats 44, is a second dining area available to residents. A bit more casual and open, the Bistro became the main dining area during the six-week period that led to opening the Cast Iron Grille.

The Bistro is scheduled for a major upgrade sometime in 2023, said Henning. Its new look will also involve a new name.

“The new improvements for that dining area will involve construction and will take several months,” said Henning.

Grand Lodge residents can also reserve a private dining room, seating 18, to observe special occasions with family and friends.

119 apartments

Grand Lodge comprises 119 apartments – 109 for independent living and 10 for assisted living. The community is home to 135 residents. As of last week, Henning said all assisted-living apartments were occupied; the independent living community has limited availability.

The amenities include a garage stall and storage unit, housekeeping, complimentary transportation to medical appointments, and maintenance. Residents are as busy as they care to be thanks to a Life Enrichment department that schedules entertainment, activities, card games, guest speakers, and Immanuel-sponsored events such as a recent cornhole tournament in Omaha, outdoor movies, and annual visits by Santa and Mrs. Claus.

In addition to the ongoing new looks for the dining areas, Henning said other areas of the community were redone several months ago, giving a fresh, new look for the north lobby, with new décor and furniture. “It’s such a comfortable space for activities such as puzzles and games, and is inviting to friends and family.”