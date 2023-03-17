Immanuel Communities, long known for its tendency to promote from within, has elevated Carol Schulte to the role of executive director at The Landing, one of three Lincoln retirement communities owned by the Omaha-based company.

Schulte has worked the past 21 years at The Landing, joining the staff as a receptionist in February 2002, just months after the retirement community opened at 3500 Faulkner Drive. She was promoted to administrative assistant in May 2005, and to executive assistant on April 1, 2007.

She assumed her current position on Dec. 18, 2022, filling a vacancy created by the exit of John Croghan, who was promoted to Immanuel Communities’ home office and now serves as its vice president of communities.

“I’m thrilled that Carol explored the executive director’s role at The Landing,” said Croghan. “As the organization continues to grow, it’s helpful for team members to know there is ample opportunity within the organization. Of course, Immanuel benefits from retaining its top talent and enhancing leadership development.

“Carol brings a natural enthusiasm with her to the role while maintaining The Landing’s culture,” Croghan continued. “Her 21 years at the campus can’t be duplicated.”

Croghan joined Immanuel Communities nine years ago as executive director of The Landing. The promotion to his new position took effect on Jan. 13 of this year.

Other personnel news

Schulte’s former position at The Landing has been filled by another familiar face. Jeannie Schlotfeld was promoted Jan. 16 of this year to the role of associate executive director. Schlotfeld’s previous role as life enrichment manager is now in the hands of Amber Lihs, who most recently served at a long-term care community.

Croghan said both Schlotfeld and Lihs are excellent additions to the management team.

The Landing has also announced the recent arrival of a new pastor. Rev. Amalia Spruth-Janssen arrived at The Landing on Nov. 1, 2022, as the retirement community’s new pastor, providing spiritual leadership to residents. She replaces Pastor Renae Johnson, longtime pastor of The Landing, who recently retired.

Schulte said The Landing takes pride in the job satisfaction that employees enjoy. Case in point: two recently retired department managers have returned to The Landing in part-time roles:

• Kay Anderson, former life enrichment manager, has returned to work the front desk on weekends; and

• Lee Johnson, former manager of the Thrive by Immanuel wellness programming, has returned to The Landing as a part-time van driver.

“That says a lot about the satisfaction level shared by employees who have worked here for many years, retire, and then decide to come back here and work on a part-time basis,” said Schulte.

Home to 167 residents

Schulte said The Landing is 100% occupied and serves around 167 residents. The community consists of 90 independent living apartments, 34 assisted living apartments and 14 memory support apartments.

The retirement community employs 107 full- and part-time employees.

Schulte attributes the retirement community’s 100% occupancy to the caring attitude shared by employees and residents.

“We are building relationships and making a difference,” she said. “Everyone cares for one another.”