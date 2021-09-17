BUSINESS NOTE: The Landing marks 20th anniversary next month

- Dale Tinstman, a former state senator and retired president/board chairman of Iowa Beef Processors, who would also become a resident of The Landing.

“Those three gentlemen sat down and said, ‘Lincoln needs a nice retirement community,’” said Croghan, gleaning information from the archives in preparation for The Landing’s 20th anniversary celebration next month. Their goal: to combine an elegant lifestyle with a full range of living options for an exceptional continuum of care.

“Immanuel Communities went on to purchase from Tabitha the 13 acres on which The Landing was originally built, and the rest is history,” said Croghan.

The architectural excellence throughout The Landing is a testament to the founders’ goals to create a comfortable, elegant environment for its residents.

Cutting edge

Croghan said The Landing was on the cutting edge in 2002, when it opened a fitness center and warm-water swimming pool for its residents. The Landing proceeded to open the fitness facilities (called Thrive) to the public and once carried as many as 400 members on the books.

In the interest of public safety and to minimize the spread of COVID-19, Thrive is currently closed to the public and for residents’ use only.