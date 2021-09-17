BUSINESS NOTE: The Landing marks 20th anniversary next month

Approaching the 20th anniversary of serving seniors in style, The Landing at Williamsburg Village continues to impress.
“One of the comments we hear most often is, ‘It reminds me of a cruise ship,’” said John Croghan, regional director of community operations for Immanuel Communities’ three retirement locations in Lincoln, including The Landing. “From the height of the ceilings to the width of the hallways, the attention to detail is evident throughout our community.”
The sprawling campus spans nearly 13 acres at 3500 Faulkner Drive in south-central Lincoln. It is home to residents occupying 90 independent-living apartments, 34 assisted-living apartments and 14 apartments in the memory-support area.
Directly north of The Landing are the Cove House and the Harbor House -- facilities owned and operated by Tabitha that offer more advanced, personalized care. Each is licensed for 17 residents.
How it all began
Plans for The Landing at Williamsburg Village evolved from meetings involving three visionaries and Lincoln business leaders, who identified the need for an upscale retirement community in south Lincoln:
- Al Sward, retired president/chairman of the board of Tabitha Health Care Services;
- Joe Hampton, founder of Hampton Enterprises and a former resident of The Landing; and
- Dale Tinstman, a former state senator and retired president/board chairman of Iowa Beef Processors, who would also become a resident of The Landing.
“Those three gentlemen sat down and said, ‘Lincoln needs a nice retirement community,’” said Croghan, gleaning information from the archives in preparation for The Landing’s 20th anniversary celebration next month. Their goal: to combine an elegant lifestyle with a full range of living options for an exceptional continuum of care.
“Immanuel Communities went on to purchase from Tabitha the 13 acres on which The Landing was originally built, and the rest is history,” said Croghan.
The architectural excellence throughout The Landing is a testament to the founders’ goals to create a comfortable, elegant environment for its residents.
Cutting edge
Croghan said The Landing was on the cutting edge in 2002, when it opened a fitness center and warm-water swimming pool for its residents. The Landing proceeded to open the fitness facilities (called Thrive) to the public and once carried as many as 400 members on the books.
In the interest of public safety and to minimize the spread of COVID-19, Thrive is currently closed to the public and for residents’ use only.
2002 also marked the opening of a Pinnacle Bank location at The Landing. Several years later, the retirement community opened an art gallery under the direction of Dellouise Carroll, who also managed The Emporium gift shop.
Over the years, The Landing has been buoyed by dedicated staff members and strong leadership, including Mary Schultz, who served two different stints as director. She continues to reside in Lincoln.
New look emerges
In the fall of 2018, Immanuel Communities embarked on an extensive, top-to-bottom renovation project at The Landing. The renovation spawned new amenities such as Bistro 1887, which offers daily dining from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; the Cast Iron Grill; The Reserve, a fine-dining experience; the Raleigh Club lounge; and the Ice Cream Shoppe. The nearly 18-month renovation project was completed in January 2020.
“We were thrilled by the completion of the renovation, and then COVID hit,” reflected Croghan, who joined The Landing in 2013. “When conditions improved several months ago, we hoped for a public event this fall to celebrate our 20th anniversary, but then the Delta variant arrived.”
Plans now call for a residents-only event Oct. 19. Guest speakers will include Bryan Health executive and former Immanuel Communities Chief Operating Officer Russ Gronewold, who will reflect on the early architectural visions of the campus. Croghan said a public observance may be held in the future when public health conditions improve.