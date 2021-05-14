BUSINESS NOTE: The Landing grateful for honor, health

The Landing celebrated the historic occasion with a prime rib dinner for its 150 residents and a recognition celebration for its 110 employees.

No positive tests

Croghan said The Landing is pleased to report that no resident of the retirement community has tested positive for COVID-19 since the coronavirus pandemic began to spread throughout the country more than a year ago. That also applies to Tabitha at The Landing – the Cove House and the Harbor House. The skilled nursing facilities are on The Landing campus, operated by Tabitha and located north of The Landing.

“We’re not out of the woods yet, but that’s a testament to people making the right decisions,” Croghan reflected. “We’re also pleased to report that we have a high percentage of residents and staff members who are fully vaccinated. Throughout the process, we’ve acted conservatively and cautiously.”

Croghan is especially proud of workers’ response to the vaccination process that happened to coincide with one of the highest 24-hour snowfall totals in Lincoln history: 14.5 inches fell on Jan. 25 of this year. In spite of the weather conditions, a total of 150 residents were vaccinated in a two-hour period that day at The Landing, at the height of the historic snowstorm. Residents received the shots in the comfort of their apartments.