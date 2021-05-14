BUSINESS NOTE: The Landing grateful for honor, health

John Croghan draws an analogy between the COVID-19 recovery journey and mountain climbing.
“Most injuries during mountain climbing occur during the descent,” when caution is typically not as paramount as the uphill climb, he said. “The greater focus is on climbing safely to the top, not safely retreating to the bottom.”
Croghan says the same can be said for the unprecedented battle with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The statistics are encouraging, and the vaccination rates are reason for optimism,” said the executive director of The Landing at Williamsburg Village. “But the COVID-19 shadow still exists. Conditions are trending in the right direction, but we know that can change.”
That said, it’s currently a time of celebration at The Landing, one of Immanuel’s signature retirement communities:
Life enrichment activities have returned to The Landing, including the resumption of communal dining for its residents in early April, and face-to-face visitation with loved ones has resumed.
Also, a “first” in the 20-year history of The Landing occurred recently when the south-central Lincoln retirement community received Lincoln’s Choice Award, generating the most votes in the Best Senior Living Community category. Winners and nominees were announced in a Lincoln Journal Star special edition last month. The recognition program, in its 10th year, celebrates the city’s best restaurants, grocery stores, health care providers, golf courses and more, relying on Lincolnites to cast votes for their favorites.
The Landing celebrated the historic occasion with a prime rib dinner for its 150 residents and a recognition celebration for its 110 employees.
No positive tests
Croghan said The Landing is pleased to report that no resident of the retirement community has tested positive for COVID-19 since the coronavirus pandemic began to spread throughout the country more than a year ago. That also applies to Tabitha at The Landing – the Cove House and the Harbor House. The skilled nursing facilities are on The Landing campus, operated by Tabitha and located north of The Landing.
“We’re not out of the woods yet, but that’s a testament to people making the right decisions,” Croghan reflected. “We’re also pleased to report that we have a high percentage of residents and staff members who are fully vaccinated. Throughout the process, we’ve acted conservatively and cautiously.”
Croghan is especially proud of workers’ response to the vaccination process that happened to coincide with one of the highest 24-hour snowfall totals in Lincoln history: 14.5 inches fell on Jan. 25 of this year. In spite of the weather conditions, a total of 150 residents were vaccinated in a two-hour period that day at The Landing, at the height of the historic snowstorm. Residents received the shots in the comfort of their apartments.
“We partnered with Community Pharmacy, and I couldn’t be more pleased with how things went,” said Croghan. “We even had staff members who walked to work that day because the storm made it impossible for them to drive.”
Social interaction
Croghan said the return to residential dining in early April was accompanied by conversations and laughter that hadn’t been heard in The Landing’s dining area for more than a year.
“It’s been so much fun to see people gathering safely once again, and to smell the aroma of food coming from down the hall,” said Croghan. “The value of socializing cannot be underestimated. Seeing our residents re-engaging has really been refreshing.”