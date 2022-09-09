BUSINESS NOTE: Performing Arts Center to initiate intergenerational engagement

A performing arts center is among one of the first-class amenities coming to Eastmont Retirement Community next spring.

When the curtain rises for the first event, it will initiate intergenerational interaction with all forms of art – musical, theatrical and visual. With flexible seating for up to 165, the state-of-the-art PAC is being designed to provide a versatile space for people to engage in the arts and one another.

The 3,500-square-foot auditorium will be front-and-center near Eastmont’s planned new main entrance facing O Street. Currently, entertainment activities take place in The Seasons dining room. “So we can’t wait to open up this area,” said Darcee Fricke, director of Wellness and Engagement.

A raised stage will hold approximately 14 performers. Additionally, there will be space for both front-stage and back-stage projection for theatrical productions and educational symposiums involving the Eastmont community and Lincoln’s general public.

Rear-wall scenery projection capabilities are part of the design to allow for an easy switch of backdrops for any production. To ensure that audience members with hearing aids enjoy the entertainment fully, a loop technology system is being installed. The technology enables specific sounds to be amplified and helps diminish background noise for easier listening.

Two tracks of stage lighting and a row of spotlights will illuminate actors and performers on cue and also create various moods for the audience. Another planned fixture for the PAC is a grand piano.

Adding a Performing Arts Center is just one way that Eastmont, a nonprofit retirement community serving Lincoln, plans to provide a social and cultural environment that adds to the well-being of its residents.

The Performing Arts Center’s mission is to inspire, entertain and educate through the arts with year-round quality performances, intergenerational engagement programs and robust educational programs that will bring residents, students of the arts and the general public together.

Fricke is in charge of booking events across all genres and plans to schedule comedy, theater, dance, lectures, educational series, movies and more. Eastmont also hopes to host dinner theater productions and other unique arts-based activities in its PAC. Some performances may be open to the public if seats are not filled by residents and their guests, Fricke said.

Periodically, she plans to draw regional and national talent to the stage, in addition to accessing the retirement community’s own talents, allowing residents of the greater Lincoln area the opportunity to experience a high level of entertainment in a more intimate setting.

“That’s what we’re so excited about, is to bring quality entertainment to the east side of Lincoln,” Fricke said.

The Performing Arts Center is scheduled to be completed, along with the rest of Eastmont’s $52 million redevelopment and expansion project, by May of next year. Plans also include a new independent living building, bistro, fitness center, indoor pool and hot tub, and additional outdoor spaces.

“We intend to have a grand opening for the new spaces, including planned performances,” Fricke said. “We’ll start using it (the PAC) immediately.”