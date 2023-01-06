BUSINESS NOTE: Osher Lifelong Learning Institute winter courses await older adults

Sexy Rectangles and other Mathematical Wonders, History of the Hebrew Bible, This is Nebraska: Books that Tell Our Story, Slavery and Freedom in America, and Tulips and Trains.

These are among the wide-ranging courses designed for adults 50 years of age and older offered by the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (OLLI at UNL) during its 2023 winter term. Registration begins Jan. 10 at 8 a.m. The fastest way to register is online at olli.unl.edu. Classes begin Jan. 23 and run through March 4.

OLLI at UNL has one of the most extensive rosters of offerings among the 125 OLLIs established at colleges and universities across the country. Course subject matter includes literature, diversity, religion, history, the arts, health and wellness, science, lifestyle and contemporary issues. In addition, events, interest groups and travel opportunities help seniors maintain an active and social life. OLLI offers membership with no prerequisites — only a curious mind eager to learn something new. No college background is needed.

A mid-year membership is $50 and is valid now through the end of July. Courses typically range from $10 for a one-time class to $35 for a six-week course. Each class session typically runs about 60-90 minutes.

The winter months are a great time to register for courses offered online and on demand through the platform Canvas. Learning online and on demand optimizes your time. It’s flexible, convenient and available on any device at a time that suits you. You can watch and rewatch the programming as often as you like.

During the winter term, about 50 hours of programming is dedicated to Canvas – all original OLLI at UNL courses. The cost of this programming is a single fee of $30. Here are just a few of the courses being offered on demand during the winter term:

Fly Girls –

Learn about women aviators from 1929, during World War II and through the present.

Women of the Bible –

Jonathan Redding, assistant professor of Religion at Nebraska Wesleyan University, explores critical theories of feminist and gender studies alongside their application to biblical studies.

Trading Under the Buttonwood Tree: Founding the Stock Market –

Lynn Roper, retired senior vice president at Merrill Lynch, shares the history, mechanics of trading and noteworthy events that shaped the NYSE as the world’s largest securities trading system.

America and the World War in Ukraine and Other Modern Challenges –

Tim Borstelmann, UNL professor of Modern World History, explores critical issues in the American relationship with the rest of the world.

The OLLI program is powered by enthusiastic and knowledgeable all-volunteer instructors and other volunteers, supported by a small but tireless staff. Instructors and students alike seek knowledge in a fun, stress-free environment where there are no tests or grades.

Jeanne Kern, a member since the program was known as SAGE in 2002, explains her favorite and most challenging courses she has taken.

“Some of my favorites have been learning violin, behind the scenes of the Nebraska Repertory Theatre, history classes from (instructors) Thomas Berg and Roger Lempke, and travel experiences,” she said. “I was challenged by the Cosmos class, the history of aviation, and that violin class, but each challenge has been a joy.

“The chance to learn about things beyond my current experience is what makes OLLI magical,” Kern added. “OLLI provided me a family when I first moved to Lincoln, provided enhanced experiences and a door to more.”

Lifelong learners don’t need to be in Lincoln to enjoy offerings. Even those living in other parts of Nebraska and the United States can join, watch, listen and learn via live Zoom streaming or courses offered online and on demand. Zoom has extended the range of instructors and students who can join OLLI’s classes and activities, regardless of location.

A catalog of the winter courses and activities can be found at olli.unl.edu. For more information, call 402-472-6265 or email olli@unl.edu.