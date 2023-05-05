Summertime is a great time to engage in OLLI activities, a program designed for adults age 50 and older. The summer term begins June 5 and runs through July 17.

The term offers over 50 courses and events, including in-person courses and courses on Zoom, plus a couple of courses available online and on demand. Registration starts on May 9 at 8 a.m.

Examples of summer offerings are outdoor adventures with UNL Campus Recreation staff facilitating kayaking, paddleboarding and bike maintenance. Participants can join a cooking class with a cardiologist, explore Willa Cather’s life and experiences at her childhood hometown of Red Cloud, visit the Congregation B’nai Jeshurun and the South Street Temple, learn about the gifted illustrator from Falls City, John Philip Falter, and more.

The courses “Gentle Yoga” and “This is CNN” with CNN’s Jeff Zeleny, chief national affairs correspondent, are online and on demand to watch at your own convenience.

OLLI and Star Destinations, OLLI’s travel vendor, have organized a trip June 27-29 to experience the rich and deep-rooted history of African Americans in Kansas. The history trail in Kansas tells the story of African American contributions at various historic sites and chronicles the people, places and events. The tour includes stops at Richard Allen Cultural Center & Museum and the Buffalo Soldier Monument in Leavenworth, the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum and the American Jazz Museum in Kansas City, Brown vs. Board of Education National Historic Site in Topeka, and the historic site of the first Black community established west of the Mississippi River in Nicodemus.

OLLI travel opportunities are open to members and non-members alike.

“OLLI caters to fun explorers and inquisitive seekers of knowledge,” said Bob Michl, OLLI director. “At OLLI, we think it is important to keep physically fit and mentally sharp.”

A mid-year membership is $50, valid through July 31, 2023. A one-time class is typically $10, and a six-week course is typically $35. The cost of events varies.

Since there are no exams or grades, participants can enjoy learning simply for the love of learning. Retired teachers, university and college faculty and people who have expertise and are passionate about a subject enjoy sharing their experience with others. OLLI instructors are volunteers.

“Our instructors have found teaching a rich and rewarding experience,” said Michl. “Their topics may reflect their vocational expertise or an avocation.”

OLLI instructor, retired Major General Roger Lempke, has taught courses on U.S. military history such as “The Battle of Britain: How Upstream Thinking Saved a Nation” and “Vietnam and Afghanistan: Bookends of Failure.” He explains why he loves teaching for OLLI.

"Teaching OLLI classes is intensely rewarding because enrolled senior citizens are curious and want to learn. They ask great questions and so often have either direct experience or can relate experiences from their parents about the periods of military history that I teach about," said Lempke.

In addition, the OLLI program has spawned interest groups from courses that members have taken. Among the interest groups are book clubs, baseball, biking, politics, science and technology, ukulele, story analysis and woodworking. Most groups meet monthly and are organized and coordinated by OLLI members. The interest groups are free to members.

“It takes a village to successfully manage the OLLI program,” said Michl. “We are grateful to our volunteer instructors, facilitators and committee members who contribute their time and talents to the program.”

View the summer catalog online at https://olli.unl.edu. A printed version is available at the OLLI office on UNL’s East Campus in the Gwendolyn A. Newkirk Human Sciences Building, Suite 105.