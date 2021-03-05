BUSINESS NOTE: OLLI leveraging virtual learning to stay connected

Thomas Berg, professor of history and lecturer at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL) and a long-time instructor for the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at UNL, is known for bringing history to life through his lively and informative presentations.

He recently gave a presentation to 194 OLLI members exploring some of America’s most famous and infamous court cases, where he fielded questions from the participants. Sounds like a typical OLLI class; however, Berg gave this talk from his home, while OLLI members watched live from theirs.

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed how we learn and where we learn. Zoom video conferencing has allowed OLLI instructors and members to participate from the comfort and convenience of home. The platform allows up to 300 people online at one time. According to Bob Michl, OLLI director, during this past year many members have jumped right in to learning the technology. Early on during the pandemic, OLLI provided Zoom training to instructors and to OLLI members. Members also assisted by teaching other members how to use Zoom.