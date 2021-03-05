BUSINESS NOTE: OLLI leveraging virtual learning to stay connected

Thomas Berg, professor of history and lecturer at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL) and a long-time instructor for the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at UNL, is known for bringing history to life through his lively and informative presentations.
He recently gave a presentation to 194 OLLI members exploring some of America’s most famous and infamous court cases, where he fielded questions from the participants. Sounds like a typical OLLI class; however, Berg gave this talk from his home, while OLLI members watched live from theirs.
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed how we learn and where we learn. Zoom video conferencing has allowed OLLI instructors and members to participate from the comfort and convenience of home. The platform allows up to 300 people online at one time. According to Bob Michl, OLLI director, during this past year many members have jumped right in to learning the technology. Early on during the pandemic, OLLI provided Zoom training to instructors and to OLLI members. Members also assisted by teaching other members how to use Zoom.
“It’s been a year now that we’ve been dealing with the pandemic. We have adapted to new methods of delivering our programming, and our members have adapted to new ways of learning,” said Michl. “I have noticed that our members have become increasingly more knowledgeable and comfortable using Zoom.”
Free event: A Taste of OLLI
On Thursday, March 11, OLLI will host a special event designed to introduce people to the OLLI program. “A Taste of OLLI: International Food and Culture” is a free event, open to the public and livestreamed on Zoom. This is the first program in a series designed to provide everyone with the meat and potatoes of the OLLI at UNL program and whet the appetite for more.
The program features Narges Montazer, an Iranian-born restaurateur in Lincoln, whose Persian cuisine has garnered five-star reviews from her patrons at Daffodil’s Restaurant. She will share stories about her Iranian culture and the special ingredients that go into making Persian food.
Registration for the event is required to receive the Zoom link. Membership is not required.
A wide range of courses
With vaccinations underway and coronavirus numbers improving, OLLI is reintroducing a limited number of in-person courses and a hybrid model of in-person and Zoom courses. In-person courses are offered with the understanding they may be canceled at any time due to the status of the coronavirus. The majority of courses continue to be offered on Zoom and on demand.
“We know that our plans may change as the spring term begins,” said Michl. “We are taking things day by day, monitoring the COVID situation and making adjustments. Our main focus is to keep our members safe and engaged in learning.”
Spring term begins March 22 and runs through May 1. A mid-year membership is $50 and is good for spring and summer terms. Registration begins May 9.
The spring schedule is designed to appeal to a wide range of interests and includes topics from the arts, science, literature, history, social sciences, health care, history, physical fitness, current affairs and retirement planning. For the first time in about a year, OLLI is offering a few courses on travel, getting OLLI members ready to travel again both within the United States and abroad.
“We are all anticipating when we can meet face-to-face again,” said Michl. “Meanwhile, Zoom continues to allow us to remain connected and engaged with each other.
"One of the benefits of online learning is that it has allowed us to reach a wider audience,” Michl added. “Anyone can join an OLLI Zoom course or take courses on demand regardless of where they live or how concerned they are about leaving the house.”
For more information: email olli@unl.edu, call (402) 472-6265 or log on to https://olli.unl.edu/