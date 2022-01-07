BUSINESS NOTE: OLLI introduces loaded lineup for winter term

OLLI at UNL is all about choices.
With 52 courses scheduled for the winter term beginning Jan. 24, there’s something for everyone. And with most courses offered in person and many via Zoom, members have the option of a classroom experience or participating in the comfort of their own home. A number of hybrid classes, designed for those who like the convenience of viewing a class when their schedule permits, are also available.
“It’s a term filled with fun, informative courses whose topics range from the study of Critical Race Theory and social media, to outdoor-focused courses that keep people active, and the return of the breakfast series that focuses on UNL athletics, which has been on hiatus due to COVID-19,” said Jeanette Wellsandt, program coordinator for the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at UNL.
Registration for the winter session – the third on the five-term calendar for OLLI’s 2021-2022 year – begins Tuesday (Jan. 11).
Course highlights
Winter-term courses include:
“Should I or Shouldn’t I? The Scoop on Social Media,” taught by Gary Kebbel, professor emeritus, journalism, at UNL. Kebbel will work with beginners who want to use social media to communicate with family and friends. “The first four sessions will concentrate on the most popular platforms, and the fifth session will focus on which platform is best for a certain purpose,” said Kebbel. The course will include discussion of the strengths and weaknesses of the various platforms. “Class members will learn how to identify and fight the misinformation that can be encountered while using these programs,” added Kebbel.
“Vietnam and Afghanistan: Bookends of Failure,” taught by Lt. Gen. Roger P. Lempke, retired, former Nebraska Adjutant General. “Many facets of the two wars are eerily similar,” said Lempke, citing the rugged mountains of Afghanistan with the jungles in Vietnam, and comparing the leadership style of Secretary of Defense Robert McNamara in the 1960s with that of Donald Rumsfeld, secretary of defense under President Gerald Ford in 1975-’77 and again from 2001-2006 under President George W. Bush.
“Great Decisions 2022: Part I,” covering major foreign policy issues facing the U.S., will feature discussion moderated by Marvin Almy. The upcoming term will cover five of the nine topics selected by the Foreign Policy Association; the remaining four topics will be covered in Term 4. Class members are expected to read the foreign policy experts’ articles in advance, watch a 30-minute “Master Class” lecture on each topic, and then discuss each issue. Topics in Term 3 are Changing Demographics, Outer Space, Climate Change, Russia and the U.S., and Myanmar and ASEAN. Students may purchase the “Great Decisions Briefing Book” from the UNL Bookstore or at www.fpa.org.
All three of the highlighted courses listed above will be offered via Zoom livestream and in person.
Pandemic effects
Wellsandt said OLLI at UNL membership numbers are on the rebound after being impacted by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Our student numbers are coming back after being negatively impacted by COVID-19,” said Wellsandt, who joined the OLLI at UNL staff last April, filling the position vacated by Bob Michl, who succeeded the retiring Dee Aguilar as program director. The program has just over 1,200 members at this time. Its enrollment peaked (pre-pandemic) at 1,779 members in OLLI’s 2019-2020 year.
The upside of the pandemic’s effects has been a surge in Zoom participants, she said. “Zooming has allowed us to reach lots of folks from outside Lincoln and even outside the state,” said Wellsandt.
Those who choose to join now will be able to do so at the mid-year rate of only $50. This will allow members to participate in courses, events, travel and more through July 31.
For more information: email olli@unl.edu, call 402-472-6265 or visit https://olli.unl.edu/.