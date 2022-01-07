BUSINESS NOTE: OLLI introduces loaded lineup for winter term

OLLI at UNL is all about choices.

With 52 courses scheduled for the winter term beginning Jan. 24, there’s something for everyone. And with most courses offered in person and many via Zoom, members have the option of a classroom experience or participating in the comfort of their own home. A number of hybrid classes, designed for those who like the convenience of viewing a class when their schedule permits, are also available.

“It’s a term filled with fun, informative courses whose topics range from the study of Critical Race Theory and social media, to outdoor-focused courses that keep people active, and the return of the breakfast series that focuses on UNL athletics, which has been on hiatus due to COVID-19,” said Jeanette Wellsandt, program coordinator for the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at UNL.

Registration for the winter session – the third on the five-term calendar for OLLI’s 2021-2022 year – begins Tuesday (Jan. 11).

Course highlights

Winter-term courses include: